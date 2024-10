मेघालय में भारी बारिश के बाद बाढ़ ने बरपाया कहर, 15 लोगों की मौत; इनमें से सात एक ही परिवार के

#UPDATE | Meghalaya: The death toll of floods and landslides in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts has increased to 15: CMO

"The bodies of Bijoy S Sangma, a teacher by profession and his son, Wian Chigado Marak have been retrieved from Sonagre Village in… https://t.co/1KYaJYHdJq— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2024