Maharashtra Politics: मिलिंद देवड़ा ने उद्धव ठाकरे से पूछे 3 सवाल, अनिल देशमुख पर PA के जरिए पैसे लेने का लगा था आरोप

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora says, "I want to ask Shiv Sena (UBT) three important questions. In 2008, Sachin Waze a suspended police officer joined Shiv Sena (UBT). Which leader made Sachin Waze join Shiv Sena (UBT)? When MVA was in power in… pic.twitter.com/w8XfYuT7hS— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024