मध्यप्रदेश में रेल हादसा, इंदौर से जबलपुर आ रही इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway says, "The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident… https://t.co/8zzhTjTgdV pic.twitter.com/lIEEIHkp4u— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024