'भारत की खाता है और बाहर की बजाता, ये नहीं चलेगा', जन्माष्टमी पर CM मोहन का भाषण; बोले- राम-कृष्ण की जय कहना होगा

#WATCH | Ashoknagar | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Be it Rahim or Raskhan they remained connected to this land and hence we remember them today. But, 'jo yahan ka khata hai aur bahar ka bajata hai, ye nahi chalega, Bharat me rahna hoga to Ram, Krishn ki jay kahana hoga',… pic.twitter.com/to8o5XiSgh— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024