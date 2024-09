#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | BJP leader and former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh says, "Now, there is transparency. Earlier there was nepotism everywhere. now, the talent and potential of the people here are being witnessed. The land of Kashmir has a lot of talent. But it was diverted… pic.twitter.com/iQY89eysDX— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024