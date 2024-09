जम्मू-कश्मीर के नौशेरा में घुसपैठ कर रहे दो आतंकी ढेर, AK-47 सहित भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

OP KANCHI



Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.



Two terrorists

have been neutralised… pic.twitter.com/Gew0jtbpwI— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 9, 2024