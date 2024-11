'किसी का दिल नहीं करता अपने बच्चे को धुएं में रखें', लखविंदर औलख बोले- मजबूरी में पराली जला रहे किसान

#WATCH | Haryana: A farm leader, Lakhwinder Aulakh says, "It is the compulsion of the farmer to burn the stubble. The small farmers do not have the required machines and the farmers have to wait for 5-7 days to sell the paddy in the mandis...The government needs to provide good… https://t.co/D7cDA3DA3H pic.twitter.com/Mfnn21WFmo