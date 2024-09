'हमें त्याग करना चाहिए', विनेश और बजरंग के कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने पर साक्षी मलिक ने ये क्या कह दिया

#WATCH | On Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat, wrestler Sakshee Malikkh says, "...It is their personal choice to join the party. I believe that we should make sacrifices. Our agitation, the fight for women should not be given a wrong impression...From my end, the agitation… pic.twitter.com/hdnlnXKqzD— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024