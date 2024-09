Haryana Election 2024: इनेलो ने जारी की 7 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची, कलायत से चुनाव लड़ेंगे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रामपाल माजरा

Hon'ble Ch. Om Prakash Chautala ji , National President , @OfficialINLD has approved the following list of candidates for ensuring general elections to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha…#हम_जीतेंगे 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lSHLC2WZ7a— Rampal Majra (@MajraRampal) September 1, 2024