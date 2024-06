Fact Check: फ्री रिचार्ज कराने के चक्कर में कहीं फ्रॉड ना हो जाए, लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद वायरल हुआ फेक मैसेज, अलर्ट रहें

Did you receive a #WhatsApp forward claiming that PM Narendra Modi is giving 𝟑 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 to all Indian users ⁉️#PIBFactCheck



❌Beware! This claim is 𝐟𝐚𝐤𝐞



✔️Government of India is running 𝐧𝐨 such scheme



✔️This is an attempt to defraud pic.twitter.com/tpBkfDexHo— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 4, 2024