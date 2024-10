'हमारी आर्मी आतंकवादी है', Sai Pallavi के बयान पर मचा बवाल, सोशल मीडिया पर Boycott की उठी मांग

Sai Pallavi called Indian Army 'Pakistani Terrorist', people's patriotism got hurt- tell me how many innocent people we killed..!! #BoycottSaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/Uo0fGXT4eS

This is the dedication of our soldiers❤️🇮🇳

To those in the opposition demanding proof from the #IndianArmy think twice before making baseless allegations.

CC :- @Sai_Pallavi92 maybe you should consider your words before criticizing our brave forces.#SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/0nWLR9ahrJ