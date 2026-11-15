Ramayana के 4000 करोड़ बजट के दावों को राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया खारिज, बोले- मुझे पता चला है 800 करोड़...
फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नमित मल्होत्रा की 'रामायण' के 4000 करोड़ के बजट के दावों को खारिज किया है।
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राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायण के 4000 करोड़ बजट को नकारा
पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत बताई कम
फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Varma) ने नमित मल्होत्रा की 'रामायण' (Ramayana) के बॉक्स ऑफिस प्रदर्शन और बताए जा रहे बजट पर अपनी राय रखी है।
फिल्म की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता की तारीफ करते हुए, निर्देशक ने कहा कि निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा पहली फिल्म की थिएट्रिकल रिलीज से ही अपनी पूरी लागत वसूल कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हो सकता है कि वे दोनों भागों की लागत भी इसी से निकाल लें।
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बताया एक्स पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए बताया कि उनकी मां, जिस बिल्डिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स में रहती हैं वहां के घरेलू स्टाफ और चौकीदारों के लिए वो 'रामायण' की टिकटें खरीद रही हैं।
मां खरीद रही स्टाफ के लिए टिकट
निर्माता ने लिखा, 'मेरी बेहतरीन फिल्मों के लिए भी उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया था, लेकिन मेरी मां जिस बिल्डिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स में रहती हैं वहां के नौकरों,चौकीदारों आदि के लिए वो नमित मल्होत्रा की फिल्म रामायण की टिकटें खरीद रही हैं। इतने जबरदस्त उत्साह के बीच यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी हिट बनने की ओर तेजी से बढ़ रही है।
Even for the best of my films she din’t do this , but my mother has been buying tickets of @malhotra_namit ‘s #Ramayana for the servants , watch men etc in the building complex she lives , and inspite of this kind of euphoria leading it to breaking all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, stil lot of noise is being made by many jealous that the collections are still not enough because it’s 2000 cr a piece making it 4000 for 2 I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than 800 and that includes mutually beneficial deals , global tax benefits , subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that .. And not only me but any reasonably experienced film maker by seeing the film can see the cost can’t be more than that .. Also many are stupid to assume that both parts will cost same ..That’s like thinking the cost before interval and post interval will be same in a film ..I know of films where 50% of the cost was just climax Also much of the cost will include costs of creating the world of Ramayana which becomes future assets for gaming and various other aspects including assets for part 2 , which are all a part of Namit’s visionary future outings .. And this part I frankly think , can’t even be understood by most Bollywood makers , traders and other self proclaimed experts So going by how it’s bull running now , it is obvious that Namit Malhotra is going to cover the entire cost of part 1 or maybe both parts in part 1 itself and then there’s the non theatrical of part 1 and all revenue inflows of part 2 So in other words Namit Malhotra can build his own Pushpak vimaan and start dumping money into innumerable extraordinary ventures which all the biggest production companies from north to south couldn’t do till now and then he can surpass even the biggest of the biggest Hollywood biggies I don’t know what happened to Valmiki Ji or Tulsidas ji after they did their work , but it’s an irrefutable fact that , from now onwards Namit Malhotra will be the biggest mega film maker in history since 1913’s May 3rd release Raja Harishchandra , till whichever the biggest film came before November 5 th 2026 ..If anyone has a doubt just do the math And the fact that the most fantastic action set pieces will be in part 2 starting from the Hanuman acts , Vaanar Sena , Ram Sethu , Lanka dhahanam , Sita in Lanka , Kumbha Karan’s death , Ravan vadh and many many more just to name a few , and going by the extraordinary proven Vision of Namit Malhotra’s combination of strategy , business acumen , creative understanding and visionary outlook, If KGF 2 did around 5 times more than KGF 1 , I am convinced that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana part 1 ..If you disagree , we will talk in 2028— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2026
इसके बावजूद कुछ जलन रखने वाले लोग यह शोर मचा रहे हैं कि इसकी कमाई अभी भी काफी नहीं है, क्योंकि एक फिल्म का बजट 2000 करोड़ है, यानी दो फिल्मों का कुल बजट 4000 करोड़ हो जाता है।'
फिल्म निर्माता ने इस दो-भाग वाली महागाथा के काफी चर्चा में रहे बजट पर भी सवाल उठाए। उनके अनुसार, पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत बताई गई रकम से काफी कम होने की संभावना है।
राम गोपाल वर्मा के हिसाब से क्या है असली बजट?
उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे पता चला है कि पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत 800 से थोड़ी कम है। इसमें आपसी फायदे वाले सौदे, वैश्विक टैक्स लाभ, सब्सिडी आदि शामिल हैं, जो अंततः लागत को और भी कम कर देंगे। और सिर्फ मैं ही नहीं, बल्कि कोई भी अनुभवी फिल्म निर्माता फिल्म देखकर यह समझ सकता है कि इसकी लागत इससे ज्यादा नहीं हो सकती।'
उन्होंने यह भी सुझाव दिया कि रामायण का दूसरा भाग पहले भाग की तुलना में काफी बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर सकता है, खासकर इसलिए क्योंकि इसमें अभी भी कई बड़े एक्शन सीक्वेंस दिखाए जाने बाकी हैं।
यह भी पढ़ें- 'मैं नास्तिक हूं पर...', Dhurandhar 2 के बाद Ramayana के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा; रणबीर की मूवी का किया रिव्यू
यह भी पढ़ें- 'ये डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं...' राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया Ramayana का रिव्यू, मूवी के बारे में कह दी ऐसी बात
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