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Ramayana के 4000 करोड़ बजट के दावों को राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया खारिज, बोले- मुझे पता चला है 800 करोड़...

By Surabhi Shukla Edited By: Surabhi Shukla
Published: Sun, 15 Nov 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नमित मल्होत्रा की 'रामायण' के 4000 करोड़ के बजट के दावों को खारिज किया है।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बताया रामायण का बजट

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बताया रामायण का बजट

HighLights

  1. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायण के 4000 करोड़ बजट को नकारा

  2. पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत बताई कम

  3. फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Varma) ने नमित मल्होत्रा की 'रामायण' (Ramayana) के बॉक्स ऑफिस प्रदर्शन और बताए जा रहे बजट पर अपनी राय रखी है।

फिल्म की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता की तारीफ करते हुए, निर्देशक ने कहा कि निर्माता नमित मल्होत्रा पहली फिल्म की थिएट्रिकल रिलीज से ही अपनी पूरी लागत वसूल कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हो सकता है कि वे दोनों भागों की लागत भी इसी से निकाल लें।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बताया एक्स पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए बताया कि उनकी मां, जिस बिल्डिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स में रहती हैं वहां के घरेलू स्टाफ और चौकीदारों के लिए वो 'रामायण' की टिकटें खरीद रही हैं।

मां खरीद रही स्टाफ के लिए टिकट

निर्माता ने लिखा, 'मेरी बेहतरीन फिल्मों के लिए भी उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया था, लेकिन मेरी मां जिस बिल्डिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स में रहती हैं वहां के नौकरों,चौकीदारों आदि के लिए वो नमित मल्होत्रा की फिल्म रामायण की टिकटें खरीद रही हैं। इतने जबरदस्त उत्साह के बीच यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी हिट बनने की ओर तेजी से बढ़ रही है।

इसके बावजूद कुछ जलन रखने वाले लोग यह शोर मचा रहे हैं कि इसकी कमाई अभी भी काफी नहीं है, क्योंकि एक फिल्म का बजट 2000 करोड़ है, यानी दो फिल्मों का कुल बजट 4000 करोड़ हो जाता है।'

फिल्म निर्माता ने इस दो-भाग वाली महागाथा के काफी चर्चा में रहे बजट पर भी सवाल उठाए। उनके अनुसार, पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत बताई गई रकम से काफी कम होने की संभावना है।

Ramayana (11)

राम गोपाल वर्मा के हिसाब से क्या है असली बजट?

उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे पता चला है कि पहले भाग की वास्तविक लागत 800 से थोड़ी कम है। इसमें आपसी फायदे वाले सौदे, वैश्विक टैक्स लाभ, सब्सिडी आदि शामिल हैं, जो अंततः लागत को और भी कम कर देंगे। और सिर्फ मैं ही नहीं, बल्कि कोई भी अनुभवी फिल्म निर्माता फिल्म देखकर यह समझ सकता है कि इसकी लागत इससे ज्यादा नहीं हो सकती।'

उन्होंने यह भी सुझाव दिया कि रामायण का दूसरा भाग पहले भाग की तुलना में काफी बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर सकता है, खासकर इसलिए क्योंकि इसमें अभी भी कई बड़े एक्शन सीक्वेंस दिखाए जाने बाकी हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें- 'मैं नास्तिक हूं पर...', Dhurandhar 2 के बाद Ramayana के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा; रणबीर की मूवी का किया रिव्यू

यह भी पढ़ें- 'ये डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं...' राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया Ramayana का रिव्यू, मूवी के बारे में कह दी ऐसी बात

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