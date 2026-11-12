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'मैं नास्तिक हूं पर...', Dhurandhar 2 के बाद Ramayana के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा; रणबीर की मूवी का किया रिव्यू

By Tanya Arora Edited By: Tanya Arora
Published: Thu, 12 Nov 2026 01:38 PM (IST)

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रणबीर कपूर और यश की मूवी रामायणम् को एक बार नहीं, बल्कि दो बार देखा। उन्होंने ...और पढ़ें

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया रामायणम् का रिव्यू/ फोटो- इंस्टाग्राम

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया रामायणम् का रिव्यू/ फोटो- इंस्टाग्राम

HighLights

  1. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने दो बार देखी रामायणम् 

  2. इस एक्टर के अभिनय के फैन हुए निर्देशक 

  3. रणबीर के किरदार को लेकर बोली ये बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। राम गोपाल वर्मा इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के एक ऐसे निर्देशक हैं, जिनके नाम कई हिट फिल्में रही हैं। वह अब भले ही निर्देशन की दुनिया में ज्यादा एक्टिव न हों, लेकिन किसी भी बॉलीवुड मूवी को देखने के बाद वह उन फिल्मों की सराहना और खुलकर आलोचना करने से कभी पीछे नहीं रहे हैं।

धुरंधर 2 के बाद हाल ही में राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रणबीर कपूर और यश स्टारर फिल्म रामायणम् (Ramayana) देखी। उन्होंने एक नहीं, बल्कि दो बार देखने के बाद इस मूवी का रिव्यू करते हुए रामायणम् को सिनेमा का ताजमहल कहा। फिल्म के बारे में उन्होंने क्या बातें नोटिस की, चलिए बताते हैं।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने खुद को बताया नास्तिक

एक्स अकाउंट पर एक लंबी पोस्ट के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायणम् में कलाकारों की एक्टिंग से लेकर वीएफएक्स, निर्देशन और राम के रूप में रणबीर के इमोशन हर चीज पर बात की। उन्होंने लिखा, "मैंने रामायणम् दूसरी बार देखी। संयोग से मैं नास्तिक हूं और मैंने एक दर्शक के रूप में फिल्म देखी है, राम भक्त के रूप में नहीं। कई रिव्यूज में ये कहा गया कि फिल्म लार्ज स्केल पर तो बनी है, लेकिन इसका सोल इमोशन मिसिंग है और म्यूजिक बैटर हो सकता था। लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि लोग एक अहम बात से चूक जाते हैं कि इसका सोल इसके विशाल पैमाने में ही बसा हुआ है।"

निर्देशक ने आगे लिखा, "इस फिल्म को बनाने के पीछे जो टैलेंटेड लोग हैं, उनकी महत्वकांक्षा में ही उनका असली जज्बा छिपा है। नितेश तिवारी और नमित मल्होत्रा ने वो कर दिखाया है, जो इंडियन सिनेमा ने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था। उन्होंने भक्तिपूर्ण सार को एक ऐसे कैनवास पर उतारा है, जो देखने के बाद ऐसा लगा कि मैं हॉलीवुड की सबसे बेहतरीन स्टेज प्ले देख रहा हूं।"

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यश की परफॉर्मेंस के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा

रावण के किरदार में दिखे यश की तारीफों के पुल बांधते हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा ने आगे लिखा, "शुरुआत में ब्रह्मांडीय युद्ध, रावण के दस सिर, जो सिर्फ एक दिखावा नहीं, बल्कि ज्ञान और आंतरिक द्वंदो को जिंदा करता है। ऐसे जंगल और उसमें रहने वाले राक्षसों से कहीं अधिक सजीव लगता है। जटायु का वो अंतिम दृश्य, ये सब सिर्फ वीएफएक्स नहीं हैं, बल्कि भारतीय सिनेमा के भविष्य की एक चमक है।

राम गोपाल ने यश की परफॉर्मेंस का रिव्यू करते हुए लिखा, "रावण के रूप में यश के काम को सिर्फ इस साल नहीं, बल्कि कई दशकों तक याद रखा जाएगा। क्योंकि जब मैंने ये फिल्म देखना शुरू किया तो मुझे ये एहसास हुआ कि इससे पहले ऐसा जबरदस्त प्रभाव पहले इंडियन सिनेमा में कभी नहीं देखा है। यश ने मूवी में खलनायक का किरदार नहीं निभाया है, बल्कि वह वो व्यक्ति बने हैं, जिसने तपस्या, बुद्धि और कभी न झुकने वाले संकल्प से अपनी शक्ति अर्जित की है।

राइटर की तारीफ करते हुए उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "श्रीधर राघववन ने रावण के आघात की बैकस्टोरी, भगवान शिव के प्रति उनकी भक्ति, उसकी महत्वकांक्षा को बहुत ही बेहतरीन तरीके और बहुत ही स्पष्टता के साथ बिग स्क्रीन पर उतारा है।"

रणबीर कपूर को ट्रोल करने वालों को भी दिया जवाब

कई लोगों को ऐसा लगा कि रणबीर कपूर श्रीराम के रूप में भावनाओं को उतने अच्छे से एक्सप्रेस नहीं कर पाए, जिसको डिफेंड करते हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा ने कहा, "दर्शक असल में राम के किरदार को नहीं समझ पाए। राम की असली ताकत बाहरी इमोशन को प्रदर्शित करने में नहीं थी, बल्कि वह अपने संयम के लिए जाने जाते थे। रणबीर ने राम के वनवास को स्वीकार करने, जंगल के दृश्यों में नियंत्रित आक्रामकता, और अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभाया है। उन्होंने अपने चेहरे के भाव को उस तरह से ही रखा, जो शायद उन परिस्थितियों में राम रखते।"

Screenshot 2026-11-10 083202

दो बार फिल्म देखने के बाद राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायणम् को वो भारतीय मूवी बताया, जो बड़ी इंटरनेशनल फिल्मों के साथ खड़ी हो सकती है। सभी नेगेटिव रिव्यू को खारिज करते हुए उन्होंने रामायणम् को सिनेमा का ताजमहल कहा और उनकी राय में कुछ आलोचक इसके पैमाने को लेकर अनुचित राय दे रहे हैं।

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