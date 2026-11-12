'मैं नास्तिक हूं पर...', Dhurandhar 2 के बाद Ramayana के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा; रणबीर की मूवी का किया रिव्यू
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रणबीर कपूर और यश की मूवी रामायणम् को एक बार नहीं, बल्कि दो बार देखा। उन्होंने ...और पढ़ें
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राम गोपाल वर्मा ने दो बार देखी रामायणम्
इस एक्टर के अभिनय के फैन हुए निर्देशक
रणबीर के किरदार को लेकर बोली ये बात
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। राम गोपाल वर्मा इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के एक ऐसे निर्देशक हैं, जिनके नाम कई हिट फिल्में रही हैं। वह अब भले ही निर्देशन की दुनिया में ज्यादा एक्टिव न हों, लेकिन किसी भी बॉलीवुड मूवी को देखने के बाद वह उन फिल्मों की सराहना और खुलकर आलोचना करने से कभी पीछे नहीं रहे हैं।
धुरंधर 2 के बाद हाल ही में राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रणबीर कपूर और यश स्टारर फिल्म रामायणम् (Ramayana) देखी। उन्होंने एक नहीं, बल्कि दो बार देखने के बाद इस मूवी का रिव्यू करते हुए रामायणम् को सिनेमा का ताजमहल कहा। फिल्म के बारे में उन्होंने क्या बातें नोटिस की, चलिए बताते हैं।
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने खुद को बताया नास्तिक
एक्स अकाउंट पर एक लंबी पोस्ट के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायणम् में कलाकारों की एक्टिंग से लेकर वीएफएक्स, निर्देशन और राम के रूप में रणबीर के इमोशन हर चीज पर बात की। उन्होंने लिखा, "मैंने रामायणम् दूसरी बार देखी। संयोग से मैं नास्तिक हूं और मैंने एक दर्शक के रूप में फिल्म देखी है, राम भक्त के रूप में नहीं। कई रिव्यूज में ये कहा गया कि फिल्म लार्ज स्केल पर तो बनी है, लेकिन इसका सोल इमोशन मिसिंग है और म्यूजिक बैटर हो सकता था। लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि लोग एक अहम बात से चूक जाते हैं कि इसका सोल इसके विशाल पैमाने में ही बसा हुआ है।"
निर्देशक ने आगे लिखा, "इस फिल्म को बनाने के पीछे जो टैलेंटेड लोग हैं, उनकी महत्वकांक्षा में ही उनका असली जज्बा छिपा है। नितेश तिवारी और नमित मल्होत्रा ने वो कर दिखाया है, जो इंडियन सिनेमा ने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था। उन्होंने भक्तिपूर्ण सार को एक ऐसे कैनवास पर उतारा है, जो देखने के बाद ऐसा लगा कि मैं हॉलीवुड की सबसे बेहतरीन स्टेज प्ले देख रहा हूं।"
यश की परफॉर्मेंस के मुरीद हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा
रावण के किरदार में दिखे यश की तारीफों के पुल बांधते हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा ने आगे लिखा, "शुरुआत में ब्रह्मांडीय युद्ध, रावण के दस सिर, जो सिर्फ एक दिखावा नहीं, बल्कि ज्ञान और आंतरिक द्वंदो को जिंदा करता है। ऐसे जंगल और उसमें रहने वाले राक्षसों से कहीं अधिक सजीव लगता है। जटायु का वो अंतिम दृश्य, ये सब सिर्फ वीएफएक्स नहीं हैं, बल्कि भारतीय सिनेमा के भविष्य की एक चमक है।
राम गोपाल ने यश की परफॉर्मेंस का रिव्यू करते हुए लिखा, "रावण के रूप में यश के काम को सिर्फ इस साल नहीं, बल्कि कई दशकों तक याद रखा जाएगा। क्योंकि जब मैंने ये फिल्म देखना शुरू किया तो मुझे ये एहसास हुआ कि इससे पहले ऐसा जबरदस्त प्रभाव पहले इंडियन सिनेमा में कभी नहीं देखा है। यश ने मूवी में खलनायक का किरदार नहीं निभाया है, बल्कि वह वो व्यक्ति बने हैं, जिसने तपस्या, बुद्धि और कभी न झुकने वाले संकल्प से अपनी शक्ति अर्जित की है।
Watched #Ramayana for the 2nd time and incidentally I am an atheist and so this analysis is from a film watcher and not as a ram bhakt While other reviews grudgingly note its scale and then hedge with “but the soul is missing” or “music could be better ,” etc , what they are missing is that the soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film @NiteshTiwari22 and @NamitMalhotra have achieved what no one in Indian cinema never even dreamt of.. They have taken the devotional Juice from a well known epic and placed it on a canvas that made me as a viewer feel , the greatest Hollywood films as stage plays. The opening cosmic battle, Ravana’s ten heads materialising not as a gimmick but as a living expression of knowledge and internal conflicts, the forests that feel more creature like themselves than the creatures they host , and standing high above all the breath stopping climactic Jatayu sequence … these are not mere Vfx effects. They are actually galactic events of the future brightness of Indian cinematic cosmos This is Namit Malhotra’s slap on the faces and a kick in the crotches of Bollywoodians to wake them up from their lazy slumberness to show them what all is possible it there’s a will @TheNameisYash ‘s Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades .. I say that because I simply can’t remember anything I ever saw with his kind of a electrifying effect ever since I started watching cinema He does not play a villain. He plays a man who has earned his power through penance, intelligence, and a refusal to bow .. The backstory the trauma, the devotion to Shiva, the ambition that becomes a prison , brilliantly written by #SridharRaghavan has been enacted with a combination of both a crystal clear clarity along with a monstrous force of reaching far beyond an objective destination so colourfully displayed with magnetic precision when he intrinsically ponders with his ten heads before taking the decision of kidnapping Sita .. Every review that calls him the show stealer is correct, but what they missed is the larger picture that his portrayal made Ravana look like the gravitational centre of Rama In short there’s no Rama without Ravana Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram is the necessary counterweight against the worldly evils which anyway was the whole point of his godly status Critics who wanted constant emoting from Ranbir saying he’s got same expression throughout are flmissing the point that Ram is defined by what he withholds and not by what he expresses His quiet acceptance of the exile, his controlled violence in the forest sequences, his stillness that so wonderfully contained an absolute certainty is the hardest thing to play for an actor because when he finally acts , it’s not his arrows alone which find their mark , but more than that its his principles which pierce What I loved about @HansZimmer and @arrahman is that they did not compete with the imagery but they rather flowed with it. The score does not try to reinvent devotion. It just amplifies the existing mass of the specific emotion and more importantly pin points the choices of its characters .. Songs that feel “functional” to some critics are doing the correct job because they do not interrupt the momentum of a three hour epic that is slowly building towards a confrontation The Tandav energy and the aerial combat cues strike hard with a never before seen or experienced force. In a film this large, restraint in the music is not a lay back , but It is a volatile high energy concoction of discipline and strategy In my not so humble opinion what the negative reviews state as problems are actually the film’s real strengths. The so called length is very necessary because one cannot establish Ravana’s scale and then compress Ram’s exile into just a highlight reel without losing the predicament of an impending inevitability . I love Tiwari because he refuses to cheapen the moral stakes and turn the story into a masala action drama and the result of that conviction of his is a film that can be watched by families , youngsters , Gen Z etc etc and still hit the front benchers of the small and tiny towns . This is the first ever Indian film that can stand above each and every large scale international production with its head held high and with an immense pride . That’s because it does not borrow the language of the Lord of the Rings or Avatar . Instead it takes inspirations to dig into its own rich Indian backyard with the greatest ever stories which have been waiting to be excavated Reviews might have given 2,3,5 whatever starts but I feel It’s an insult to india and it’s cinema to review this film The negative reviewers are looking at a mountain and complaining that the path is steep and uneven but that’s because they are too small in comparison to the garangutan architects who built this mountainous Taj Mahal of cinema Ramayana: Part 1 is the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema and whatever film will be made after November 5 th will now be measured against it , and the only thing which will destroy Ramayana part 1 will be Ramayana part 2 🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 11, 2026
राइटर की तारीफ करते हुए उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "श्रीधर राघववन ने रावण के आघात की बैकस्टोरी, भगवान शिव के प्रति उनकी भक्ति, उसकी महत्वकांक्षा को बहुत ही बेहतरीन तरीके और बहुत ही स्पष्टता के साथ बिग स्क्रीन पर उतारा है।"
रणबीर कपूर को ट्रोल करने वालों को भी दिया जवाब
कई लोगों को ऐसा लगा कि रणबीर कपूर श्रीराम के रूप में भावनाओं को उतने अच्छे से एक्सप्रेस नहीं कर पाए, जिसको डिफेंड करते हुए राम गोपाल वर्मा ने कहा, "दर्शक असल में राम के किरदार को नहीं समझ पाए। राम की असली ताकत बाहरी इमोशन को प्रदर्शित करने में नहीं थी, बल्कि वह अपने संयम के लिए जाने जाते थे। रणबीर ने राम के वनवास को स्वीकार करने, जंगल के दृश्यों में नियंत्रित आक्रामकता, और अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभाया है। उन्होंने अपने चेहरे के भाव को उस तरह से ही रखा, जो शायद उन परिस्थितियों में राम रखते।"
दो बार फिल्म देखने के बाद राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रामायणम् को वो भारतीय मूवी बताया, जो बड़ी इंटरनेशनल फिल्मों के साथ खड़ी हो सकती है। सभी नेगेटिव रिव्यू को खारिज करते हुए उन्होंने रामायणम् को सिनेमा का ताजमहल कहा और उनकी राय में कुछ आलोचक इसके पैमाने को लेकर अनुचित राय दे रहे हैं।
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