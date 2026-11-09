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'ये डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं...' राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया Ramayana का रिव्यू, मूवी के बारे में कह दी ऐसी बात

By Surabhi Shukla Edited By: Surabhi Shukla
Published: Mon, 09 Nov 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नितेश तिवारी की फिल्म 'रामायण' की जमकर तारीफ की है। उन्होंने इसे 'भक्ति की शक्ति' बताया।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने की रामायण की तारीफ

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने की रामायण की तारीफ

HighLights

  1. राम गोपाल वर्मा ने 'रामायण' की तारीफ की

  2. RGV ने आलोचकों की बोलती बंद कर दी

  3. 5 नवंबर को रिलीज हुई रामायण

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। इस साल की शुरुआत में जब राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Varma) ने रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 'धुरंधर द रिवेंज' (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) देखी थी तो उसकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे थे। अब फिल्ममेकर ने हाल ही में 'रामायण' (Ramayana) देखी और वो इसके फैन हो गए।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने शेयर किया रिव्यू

फिल्म देखने के बाद एक्स पर नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा कि उन्होंने बॉलीवुड को हॉलीवुड से भी आगे पहुंचा दिया है। उन्होंने यश और रणबीर के अभिनय की तारीफ करते हुए भी एक ट्वीट किया। RGV ने 'रामायण' पर अपना एक लंबा रिव्यू शेयर किया और फिल्म की आलोचना करने वालों को 'भौंकने वाले कुत्ते' तक कह दिया।

कई स्पेशल सीन्स की तारीफ की

फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज़ ऑफ अ लेजेंड' की तारीफ की है और इस पौराणिक ड्रामा पर एक डिटेल्ड रिव्यू किया। उन्होंने फिल्म के सिनेमैटिक ट्रीटमेंट, कलाकारों के अभिनय और कहानी कहने के तरीके पर प्रकाश डाला।

फिल्म निर्माता ने रणबीर कपूर, यश और अनुपम खेर से जुड़े कुछ खास दृश्यों पर भी चर्चा की और बताया कि उन्हें इन कलाकारों का अभिनय क्यों सबसे अलग और बेहतरीन लगा।

राम गोपाल वर्मा को कैसी लगी रामायण?

'रंगीला' के फिल्ममेकर ने ट्वीट किया,'रामायण कोई डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं है। यह एक ऐसी शक्ति है जो भक्ति जगाती है। इसका नायक कोई ऐसा नीला देवता नहीं है जो कहानी से ऊपर कहीं तैर रहा हो। वह एक ऐसा इंसान है जिसने दुनिया का अंत देख लिया है, फिर भी वह अपनी मर्जी से उसी अंत की ओर कदम बढ़ाता है। यहां किसी साम्राज्य का उदय नहीं हो रहा है, बल्कि एक ऐसी सोच का उदय हो रहा है जो कमजोरियों को चुनौती देती है।'

Ramayana (11)

हर फ्रेम में उस इंसान का वजन महसूस होता है जिसने पुराने नियमों को जला दिया है और अब वह सिर्फ ताकत के तर्क पर आगे बढ़ रहा है। यहां दिखाई गई हिंसा महज तमाशा नहीं है, बल्कि यह परिणामों की स्पष्टता को दर्शाती है।'

उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति फिल्म देखकर सिर्फ एक कहानी नहीं देखता, बल्कि एक अनुभव जीकर बाहर निकलता है। फिल्म निर्माता ने रणबीर, यश और जटायु के रूप में अनुपम खेर की आवाज वाले कुछ सीन्स के बारे में बताया और यह भी बताया कि उन्हें इसमें क्या पसंद आया।

कितना है रामायण का कलेक्शन?

'रामायण' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही है। चार दिनों के लंबे वीकेंड के दौरान, फिल्म ने भारत में 238.85 करोड़ रुपये नेट की कमाई की है और इसका ग्रॉस कलेक्शन 285.20 करोड़ रुपये रहा है। वहीं, दुनिया भर में इसका कुल ग्रॉस कलेक्शन 507.20 करोड़ रुपये हो गया है।

यह भी पढ़ें- टूट गया 'धुरंधर 2 और पुष्पा 2' का घमंड! रणबीर की Ramayana ने रचा नया इतिहास, एक घंटे में बिके इतने लाख टिकट

यह भी पढ़ें- 4000 करोड़ की 'रामायणम्' के लिए सिर दर्द बनी साउथ फिल्म, दुनियाभर में मोटी कमाई का उड़ाया गर्दा

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