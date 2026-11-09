'ये डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं...' राम गोपाल वर्मा ने किया Ramayana का रिव्यू, मूवी के बारे में कह दी ऐसी बात
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नितेश तिवारी की फिल्म 'रामायण' की जमकर तारीफ की है। उन्होंने इसे 'भक्ति की शक्ति' बताया।
HighLights
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने 'रामायण' की तारीफ की
RGV ने आलोचकों की बोलती बंद कर दी
5 नवंबर को रिलीज हुई रामायण
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। इस साल की शुरुआत में जब राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Varma) ने रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 'धुरंधर द रिवेंज' (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) देखी थी तो उसकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे थे। अब फिल्ममेकर ने हाल ही में 'रामायण' (Ramayana) देखी और वो इसके फैन हो गए।
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने शेयर किया रिव्यू
फिल्म देखने के बाद एक्स पर नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा कि उन्होंने बॉलीवुड को हॉलीवुड से भी आगे पहुंचा दिया है। उन्होंने यश और रणबीर के अभिनय की तारीफ करते हुए भी एक ट्वीट किया। RGV ने 'रामायण' पर अपना एक लंबा रिव्यू शेयर किया और फिल्म की आलोचना करने वालों को 'भौंकने वाले कुत्ते' तक कह दिया।
कई स्पेशल सीन्स की तारीफ की
फिल्म निर्माता राम गोपाल वर्मा ने नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज़ ऑफ अ लेजेंड' की तारीफ की है और इस पौराणिक ड्रामा पर एक डिटेल्ड रिव्यू किया। उन्होंने फिल्म के सिनेमैटिक ट्रीटमेंट, कलाकारों के अभिनय और कहानी कहने के तरीके पर प्रकाश डाला।
The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power . The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences What separates this from every other cinematic telling is that In a time when most films are still wary to move , this one simply moves. It does not explain itself. That is why it hits harder than anything that has come before it. You do not leave the film having watched a story. You leave it after living an experience Ranbir In the sequence after Sita’s abduction, when he stands in the empty ashram and simply looks at the place where she was, the camera holds long enough to show that grief has already been converted into a arithmetic Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night, when he speaks to Ram across the open ground with no army between them, he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price. The face never flinches. The body never shifts. @AnupamPkher in Jatayu’s interception of the pushpak is not an act of mere loyalty. Wings half broken, bloodied, he keeps on coming because the mind has not yet accepted what the body is telling it. When he falls, the camera stays on the face. There is no cry. There is only the last argument continuing behind the eyes after his wings have stopped. That is not sacrifice. That is a man who understood the only rule left is to continue until you cannot. All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
फिल्म निर्माता ने रणबीर कपूर, यश और अनुपम खेर से जुड़े कुछ खास दृश्यों पर भी चर्चा की और बताया कि उन्हें इन कलाकारों का अभिनय क्यों सबसे अलग और बेहतरीन लगा।
राम गोपाल वर्मा को कैसी लगी रामायण?
'रंगीला' के फिल्ममेकर ने ट्वीट किया,'रामायण कोई डिवोशनल फिल्म नहीं है। यह एक ऐसी शक्ति है जो भक्ति जगाती है। इसका नायक कोई ऐसा नीला देवता नहीं है जो कहानी से ऊपर कहीं तैर रहा हो। वह एक ऐसा इंसान है जिसने दुनिया का अंत देख लिया है, फिर भी वह अपनी मर्जी से उसी अंत की ओर कदम बढ़ाता है। यहां किसी साम्राज्य का उदय नहीं हो रहा है, बल्कि एक ऐसी सोच का उदय हो रहा है जो कमजोरियों को चुनौती देती है।'
हर फ्रेम में उस इंसान का वजन महसूस होता है जिसने पुराने नियमों को जला दिया है और अब वह सिर्फ ताकत के तर्क पर आगे बढ़ रहा है। यहां दिखाई गई हिंसा महज तमाशा नहीं है, बल्कि यह परिणामों की स्पष्टता को दर्शाती है।'
उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति फिल्म देखकर सिर्फ एक कहानी नहीं देखता, बल्कि एक अनुभव जीकर बाहर निकलता है। फिल्म निर्माता ने रणबीर, यश और जटायु के रूप में अनुपम खेर की आवाज वाले कुछ सीन्स के बारे में बताया और यह भी बताया कि उन्हें इसमें क्या पसंद आया।
कितना है रामायण का कलेक्शन?
'रामायण' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही है। चार दिनों के लंबे वीकेंड के दौरान, फिल्म ने भारत में 238.85 करोड़ रुपये नेट की कमाई की है और इसका ग्रॉस कलेक्शन 285.20 करोड़ रुपये रहा है। वहीं, दुनिया भर में इसका कुल ग्रॉस कलेक्शन 507.20 करोड़ रुपये हो गया है।
देश और दुनिया की ताजा खबरों के लिए Hindi News देखें। Live Cricket Score , IPO Listings, Shiv Chalisa, राशिफल और दुर्गा चालीसा पर अन्य जानकारी पाएं।