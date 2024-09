गिनीज बुक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुआ Chiranjeevi का नाम, 45 साल के फिल्मी करियर में हासिल हुई ये उपलब्धि

Congratulations to my Mamaya Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu for achieving the Guinness World Record as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema, with 156 films and 24,000+ dance moves across 537 songs in 45 years! 👏 #ChiranjeeviGuinnessRecord #MegastarChiranjeevi@KChiruTweets… pic.twitter.com/MhOZg75aAY— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) September 22, 2024