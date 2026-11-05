'चिकनी चमेली बैन करो', आंध्र प्रदेश हिंसा के लिए सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार ठहराने पर फूटा Amaal Malik का गुस्सा
आंध्रप्रदेश में हुए हादसे के लिए एक बार फिर सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार ठहराया गया। संदीप रेडी वांगा और राम गोपाल ...और पढ़ें
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अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों पर हिंसा के आरोप का खंडन किया
राजनीतिक माहौल और फैमिली वैल्यूज पर उठाए सवाल
कहा फिल्मों को करना है तो गानों को भी बैन करें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। सिनेमा को समाज का आईना कहा जाता है। ऐसे में जब भी कोई हिंसा बढ़ती है, तो निशाने पर सबसे पहले बॉलीवुड आता है। हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा ही एक बार फिर देखने को मिला, जहां आंध्रप्रदेश में अनंतपुर जिले में 15 साल के एक लड़के ने दूसरे स्टूडेंट पर चेनसॉ से हमला किया।
इस घटना के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स ने हालिया रिलीज फिल्मों पर निशाना साधते हुए ये कहा कि खून-खराबे से भरी कुछ A-रेटेड फिल्मों का ऐसी हिंसा को नॉर्मल बनाने बड़ा हाथ है। जिस पर राम गोपाल और एनिमल डायरेक्टर संदीप रेडी वांगा का तो गुस्सा फूटा था। अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्मों में हिंसा दिखाने को लेकर छिड़ी जंग में सिंगर और बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट अमाल मलिक भी शामिल हो गए हैं।
'हर चीज कॉपी नहीं करनी है'- अमाल मलिक
सिंगर और कंपोजर अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों में हिंसा दिखाने वाले सीन्स को सपोर्ट करते हुए अपने ऑफिशियल एक्स अकाउंट पर एक लंबा चौड़ा पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने संदीप रेडी वांगा का समर्थन करने के साथ ही फैमिली वैल्यूज, लालन-पालन और पॉलिटिकल माहौल को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।
अमाल मलिक ने लिखा, "मैं कभी भी किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को सपोर्ट नहीं करूंगा, जो स्कूल, कॉलेज या कहीं भी जाकर किसी को चेनसॉ से मारे। ये डरावना और पूर्ण रूप से गलत चीज है। आंध्र प्रदेश में हुए इस हमले पर सीरियस डिस्कशन होना भी चाहिए, लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि ये हादसा किसी फिल्म के हिंसक सीन, गाने या किसी एक फिल्ममेकर की वजह से हुआ है। मुझे एनिमल, कबीर सिंह, धुरंधर, केजीएफ और ऐसी कई फिल्में हैं जो पसंद आई हैं।"
I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter. People’s experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it. I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see. Many people work together to make a film. These are recent examples too. If social media and today’s moral policing had existed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people would have found plenty to criticise in films from those years as well. Age ratings should be followed. Parents should not bring infants to films rated -A. We can take the influence of films seriously while also expecting viewers to understand the difference between a story and real life. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows ?? There are also so many songs and content pieces outside of films, specially rap music available on YouTube and Instagram, especially from the northern belt, about murder, power and aggression. Some songs call women “items” or talk about picking up girls. Parents play these songs around their children and encourage them to dance to them. It’s an art form, and we all can go right or wrong sometimes, but it’s a bloody imaginative space. If you are getting so influcned by a film you’re the fool. If every film, song or show with violence or questionable content is blamed for people’s actions, then ban Pushpa, KGF, Latent and other comedy shows Why don’t we all become the moral police and ban everything? Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime.— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 4, 2026
अमाल मलिक ने आगे लिखा, "हां ये बात भी सच है कि मुझे कुछ सीन्स से दिक्कत है, लेकिन फिल्म एक कहानी है। हमें ये पता होना चाहिए की हर चीज को कॉपी नहीं करना है। कई लोग एक मूवी को बनाने के लिए साथ आते हैं।
अमाल मलिक बोले- 'गानों को बैन करो'
संदीप रेडी वांगा का समर्थन करते हुए अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों के गानों पर भी सवाल उठाया। सिंगर ने कहा, "अगर हम फिल्मों की आलोचना कर रहे हैं, तो चीजें तब सही होंगी जब हम गानों को भी क्रिटिसाइज करे। कर गई चुल, रोम-रोम रोमांटिक, बीड़ी जलइले, पिंक लिप्स और चिकनी चमेली और मुन्नी बदनाम गानों को भी बैन करो। इन्हें हम रियलिटी शो में क्यों बजा रहे हैं?
सिंगर ने आगे फिल्मों में ठीकरा फोड़ने पर कहा, "फिल्मों के अलावा भी यूट्यूब और इंस्टाग्राम पर कई ऐसे गाने और कंटेंट हैं, जिनमें मर्डर, पावर और अग्रेशन के बारे में बात की गई है। कई गाने ऐसे हैं, जिनमें महिलाओ को आइटम कहा जाता है और उठाने की बात की जाती है। पेरेंट अपने बच्चों के सामने इस तरह के गाने चलाते हैं और उन्हें डांस करने के लिए बढ़ावा देते हैं।" आपको बता दें कि अमाल मलिक म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री की वो हस्ती हैं, जो किसी भी मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखने से नहीं कतराते।
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