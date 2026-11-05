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'चिकनी चमेली बैन करो', आंध्र प्रदेश हिंसा के लिए सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार ठहराने पर फूटा Amaal Malik का गुस्सा

By Tanya Arora Edited By: Tanya Arora
Published: Thu, 05 Nov 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

आंध्रप्रदेश में हुए हादसे के लिए एक बार फिर सिनेमा को जिम्मेदार ठहराया गया। संदीप रेडी वांगा और राम गोपाल ...और पढ़ें

संदीप रेडी वांगा के सपोर्ट में उतरे अमाल मलिक/ फोटो- इंस्टाग्राम

संदीप रेडी वांगा के सपोर्ट में उतरे अमाल मलिक/ फोटो- इंस्टाग्राम

HighLights

  1. अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों पर हिंसा के आरोप का खंडन किया

  2. राजनीतिक माहौल और फैमिली वैल्यूज पर उठाए सवाल

  3. कहा फिल्मों को करना है तो गानों को भी बैन करें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। सिनेमा को समाज का आईना कहा जाता है। ऐसे में जब भी कोई हिंसा बढ़ती है, तो निशाने पर सबसे पहले बॉलीवुड आता है। हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा ही एक बार फिर देखने को मिला, जहां आंध्रप्रदेश में अनंतपुर जिले में 15 साल के एक लड़के ने दूसरे स्टूडेंट पर चेनसॉ से हमला किया। 

इस घटना के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स ने हालिया रिलीज फिल्मों पर निशाना साधते हुए ये कहा कि खून-खराबे से भरी कुछ A-रेटेड फिल्मों का ऐसी हिंसा को नॉर्मल बनाने बड़ा हाथ है। जिस पर राम गोपाल और एनिमल डायरेक्टर संदीप रेडी वांगा का तो गुस्सा फूटा था। अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्मों में हिंसा दिखाने को लेकर छिड़ी जंग में सिंगर और बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट अमाल मलिक भी शामिल हो गए हैं।

'हर चीज कॉपी नहीं करनी है'- अमाल मलिक

सिंगर और कंपोजर अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों में हिंसा दिखाने वाले सीन्स को सपोर्ट करते हुए अपने ऑफिशियल एक्स अकाउंट पर एक लंबा चौड़ा पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने संदीप रेडी वांगा का समर्थन करने के साथ ही फैमिली वैल्यूज, लालन-पालन और पॉलिटिकल माहौल को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।

अमाल मलिक ने लिखा, "मैं कभी भी किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को सपोर्ट नहीं करूंगा, जो स्कूल, कॉलेज या कहीं भी जाकर किसी को चेनसॉ से मारे। ये डरावना और पूर्ण रूप से गलत चीज है। आंध्र प्रदेश में हुए इस हमले पर सीरियस डिस्कशन होना भी चाहिए, लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि ये हादसा किसी फिल्म के हिंसक सीन, गाने या किसी एक फिल्ममेकर की वजह से हुआ है। मुझे एनिमल, कबीर सिंह, धुरंधर, केजीएफ और ऐसी कई फिल्में हैं जो पसंद आई हैं।"

अमाल मलिक ने आगे लिखा, "हां ये बात भी सच है कि मुझे कुछ सीन्स से दिक्कत है, लेकिन फिल्म एक कहानी है। हमें ये पता होना चाहिए की हर चीज को कॉपी नहीं करना है। कई लोग एक मूवी को बनाने के लिए साथ आते हैं।

अमाल मलिक बोले- 'गानों को बैन करो'

संदीप रेडी वांगा का समर्थन करते हुए अमाल मलिक ने फिल्मों के गानों पर भी सवाल उठाया। सिंगर ने कहा, "अगर हम फिल्मों की आलोचना कर रहे हैं, तो चीजें तब सही होंगी जब हम गानों को भी क्रिटिसाइज करे। कर गई चुल, रोम-रोम रोमांटिक, बीड़ी जलइले, पिंक लिप्स और चिकनी चमेली और मुन्नी बदनाम गानों को भी बैन करो। इन्हें हम रियलिटी शो में क्यों बजा रहे हैं?

Screenshot 2026-11-05 082935

सिंगर ने आगे फिल्मों में ठीकरा फोड़ने पर कहा, "फिल्मों के अलावा भी यूट्यूब और इंस्टाग्राम पर कई ऐसे गाने और कंटेंट हैं, जिनमें मर्डर, पावर और अग्रेशन के बारे में बात की गई है। कई गाने ऐसे हैं, जिनमें महिलाओ को आइटम कहा जाता है और उठाने की बात की जाती है। पेरेंट अपने बच्चों के सामने इस तरह के गाने चलाते हैं और उन्हें डांस करने के लिए बढ़ावा देते हैं।" आपको बता दें कि अमाल मलिक म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री की वो हस्ती हैं, जो किसी भी मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखने से नहीं कतराते।

यह भी पढ़ें- Armaan Malik क्यों हुए हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट? सिंगर की तस्वीर देख फैंस को हुई चिंता

यह भी पढ़ें- 'अब मुझे छोड़...' Amaal Malik की सीक्रेट गर्लफ्रेंड होने का मालती चाहर ने दिया जवाब, खोल दी सारी पोल

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