दिल्लीवासी ध्यान दें, 25 और 26 सितंबर को कई इलाकों में नहीं आएगा पानी; जल बोर्ड ने बताई वजह

!! WATER ALERT!!

Due to interconnection works in 1100 mm dia Rohini water main emanating from Haiderpur WW-II, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 25.09.2024 (10:00 AM) to morning of 26.09.2024 (04:00 AM) i.e. 18 hours.#DJB #ALERT pic.twitter.com/dyX3OTSyZm