Delhi Water Supply: दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में आज 2 घंटे नहीं आएगा पानी, जल बोर्ड ने बताई वजह

!! WATER ALERT!!

Due to the water supply in kilokari main and duplicate main emanating from 1st 40 MGD plant will be stopped in HT panel at 1st 40 MGD phase of wazirabad WTP. A shutdown for 02 hrs w.e.f. 11:00AM on dated 30.09.2024, pic.twitter.com/PJVyZlEba0