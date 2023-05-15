A

SC के फैसले के बाद सचिव सेवा अधिकारी आशीष मोरे पर सख्त हुई दिल्ली सरकार, थमाया कारण बताओ नोटिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से प्रशासनिक फेरबदल का अधिकार मिलने के बाद दिल्ली सरकार लगातार एक्शन में है। ताजा मामले में दिल्ली सरकार ने सचिव (सेवा) अधिकारी आशीष मोरे को ट्रांसफर आदेश के बावजूद अवैध तरीके से पद पर बने रहने के लिए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।

