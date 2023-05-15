SC के फैसले के बाद सचिव सेवा अधिकारी आशीष मोरे पर सख्त हुई दिल्ली सरकार, थमाया कारण बताओ नोटिस

नई दिल्ली, एएनआई। दिल्ली सरकार ने सचिव (सेवा) अधिकारी आशीष मोरे को ट्रांसफर आदेश के बावजूद अवैध तरीके से पद पर बने रहने का कथित रूप से प्रयास करने के लिए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।

Delhi Govt issues showcause notice to Secretary (Services) Ashish More for allegedly trying through illegal means to continue upon the said post despite transfer order for attaining some ulterior objectives and intending to sabotage & delay the implementation of the judgment of…— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023