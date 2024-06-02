Language
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: तिहाड़ में सरेंडर से पहले पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंचे केजरीवाल, कार्यकर्ताओं से करेंगे मुलाकात

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लेने के लिए 10 मई को अंतरिम जमानत पर रिहा किया था और 2 जून को सरेंडर करने के कहा था। हालांकि केजरीवाल मेडिकल आधार पर इस जमानत अवधि को सात दिन और बढ़ाना चाहते थे लेकिन उन्हें यह राहत नहीं मिली। केजरीवाल ने 21 दिनों की मोहलत मिलने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आभार जताया।

By Jagran News Edited By: Sonu Suman Published: Sun, 02 Jun 2024 02:34 PM (IST)Updated: Sun, 02 Jun 2024 03:55 PM (IST)
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल आज तिहाड़ में करेंगे सरेंडर।

जागरण संवाददाता, नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल अंतरिम जमानत की अवधि खत्म होने पर आज तिहाड़ जेल में आत्मसमर्पण करेंगे। वह अपने आवास से निकल चुके हैं। वह राजघाट और हनुमान मंदिर भी गए। अब वह पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंच चुके हैं। यहां वह पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात करेंगे। इसके बाद यहां से वह तिहाड़ के लिए रवाना होंगे। 

कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलने पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंचे केजरीवाल

राजघाट में बापू को नमन करने और हनुमान मंदिर में भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंचे। यहां वह अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात करेंगे। पार्टी के तमाम बड़े नेता यहां मौजूद हैं।

राजघाट के बाद हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे केजरीवाल

राजघाट पर महात्मा गांधी की समाधि पर उन्हें नमन करने के बाद दिल्ली की सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे। उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल और उनके बेटे और बेटी भी मौजूद रहीं।

राजघाट जा रहे केजरीवाल

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल तिहाड़ में सरेंडर करने के लिए अपने आवास से निकल गए हैं। वह राजघाट जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद वह कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर जाएंगे।

माता-पिता से लिया आशीर्वाद

अरविंद केजरीवाल तिहाड़ के लिए निकलने से पहले अपने माता-पिता के पैर छुए और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। 

तबीयत ठीक न होने के बावजूद केजरीवाल जा रहे जेल: आतिशी

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सरेंडर पर दिल्ली की मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा, "हम सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को 21 दिन की अंतरिम जमानत देने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को धन्यवाद देना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने बाहर आकर चुनाव प्रचार किया और लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया में अपना योगदान दिया। हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सम्मान करते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी का कोई भी नेता जेल जाने से नहीं डरता। केजरीवाल की तबीयत सही नहीं होने के बावजूद भी वह जेल जा रहे हैं।"

सीएम आवास पहुंचे भगवंत मान

इससे पहले, पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान उनके आवास पर पहुंचे और उनसे मुलाकात की। केजरीवाल ने शनिवार को इंडिया ब्लॉक की बैठक में भी शरीक हुए थे। वह अपने आवास पर पार्टी नेताओं के साथ भी मुलाकात की और जेल जाने के बाद एकता बनाए रखने को कहा।

बता दें, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केजरीवाल को चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लेने के लिए 10 मई को अंतरिम जमानत पर रिहा किया था और 2 जून को सरेंडर करने के कहा था। हालांकि केजरीवाल इस जमानत अवधि को सात दिन और बढ़ाना चाहते थे, लेकिन उन्हें राहत नहीं मिली।


