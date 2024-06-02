Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: तिहाड़ में सरेंडर से पहले पार्टी दफ्तर पहुंचे केजरीवाल, कार्यकर्ताओं से करेंगे मुलाकात

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reaches party office in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal will surrender at Tihar Jail later today at the end of his interim bail granted by Supreme Court to campaign for Lok Sabha elections on May 10. He was asked to surrender… pic.twitter.com/V9Ae3H55sE— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

राजघाट के बाद हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे केजरीवाल

राजघाट पर महात्मा गांधी की समाधि पर उन्हें नमन करने के बाद दिल्ली की सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे। उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल और उनके बेटे और बेटी भी मौजूद रहीं।

राजघाट जा रहे केजरीवाल

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल तिहाड़ में सरेंडर करने के लिए अपने आवास से निकल गए हैं। वह राजघाट जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद वह कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर जाएंगे।

माता-पिता से लिया आशीर्वाद

अरविंद केजरीवाल तिहाड़ के लिए निकलने से पहले अपने माता-पिता के पैर छुए और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया।

तबीयत ठीक न होने के बावजूद केजरीवाल जा रहे जेल: आतिशी

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सरेंडर पर दिल्ली की मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा, "हम सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को 21 दिन की अंतरिम जमानत देने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को धन्यवाद देना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने बाहर आकर चुनाव प्रचार किया और लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया में अपना योगदान दिया। हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सम्मान करते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी का कोई भी नेता जेल जाने से नहीं डरता। केजरीवाल की तबीयत सही नहीं होने के बावजूद भी वह जेल जा रहे हैं।"

सीएम आवास पहुंचे भगवंत मान

इससे पहले, पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान उनके आवास पर पहुंचे और उनसे मुलाकात की। केजरीवाल ने शनिवार को इंडिया ब्लॉक की बैठक में भी शरीक हुए थे। वह अपने आवास पर पार्टी नेताओं के साथ भी मुलाकात की और जेल जाने के बाद एकता बनाए रखने को कहा।

बता दें, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केजरीवाल को चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लेने के लिए 10 मई को अंतरिम जमानत पर रिहा किया था और 2 जून को सरेंडर करने के कहा था। हालांकि केजरीवाल इस जमानत अवधि को सात दिन और बढ़ाना चाहते थे, लेकिन उन्हें राहत नहीं मिली।