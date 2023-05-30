CSK के पांचवीं बार IPL चैंपियन पर बधाइयों का लगा तांता, प्यारे मोमेंट्स से भर गया सोशल मीडिया
जागरण न्यूज नेटवर्क। आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से मात देकर पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर लिया है। मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर सीएसके फैंस ने टीम को बधाई देते हुए कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट लिखे।
सीएम स्टालिन ने दी सीएसके को जीत की बधाई
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन ने लिखा," हर परिस्थिति में कोई न कोई रणनीति रखने वाले कप्तान एमएस धोनी की अगुवाई में सीएसके को आईपीएल की 5वीं ट्रॉफी जीतने पर ढेरों सारी बधाई।" उन्होंने आगे लिखा, आज एक शानदार क्रिकेट मैच खेला गया। रवींद्र जडेजा ने विपरीत परिस्थितियों का सामना करते हुए सीएसके के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है।
Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni!
This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023 pic.twitter.com/vD6YjD3o1l— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 29, 2023
सीएसके के मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट किए।
Rivaba was absolutely elated watching Jaddu's performance tonight!! Amazing couple! 🧿#IPL2023Finals #IPLFinal2023 #CSKvsGT #MSDhoni #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/rZEYGhRvhE— Sir Ravindra Jadeja stan (@nirmal_indian) May 29, 2023
We’ve come a long way, baby 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/Jn6bAPcTX4— Rohan (@Csk_army1) May 29, 2023
A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽
Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 29, 2023
The sound from the Narendra Modi Stadium when CSK won the final.pic.twitter.com/6nI39kmShe— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023
When CSK players were celebrating, Dhoni went near to the ground staff and took a picture with them.
What a beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/0SM7fm5Ilr— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023
Our sister has summarised the hearts of one billion csk fans ❤️🥺
#CSKvGT #IPL2023final #Msdhoni #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/7HhPV1AiJ5— kongu tamizhan (dravidam)🖤❤️ (@Racer45789) May 29, 2023
MSD and Chahar 💛😂😂#IPL2023Finals #IPLFinals #cskvsgt #GTvCSK #msd #csk #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/F2bQbanOVu— Billy Butcher (@Stevedustin02) May 29, 2023
The man thala dhoni & Jadeja 🫂😭♥️
This moment baaboi 🥹#MSDhoni𓃵 #Jadeja #ChennaiSuperKings #IPLFINAL2023
CSK CSK CSK vs GT pic.twitter.com/0cE4IqAg7K— chandu kandregula (@Chandu_CS12) May 29, 2023
Massive celebrations at Hyderabad streets
Congratulations CSK #GTvCSK #IPLFinals #IPL2023 #CSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/fJF9AdinEU— Thrinesh (@ThrineshEtte) May 29, 2023
Ziva hugging MS Dhoni after the win. jageja hugging his wife ar the moments today
What a lovely pictures!
CSK CSK CSK chants all over the stadium 🔥🔥#MSDhoni 💛
#IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni𓃵 #jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y9lOV9S5uP— 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) May 29, 2023
CSK CSK CSK🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥
The team with lots of emotion @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/oZh2DUBUqt— Emman Joe (@emmanueljoe991) May 29, 2023
Csk csk csk 💛
i will never forget this day in my life
💛#CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/ihzVssZ8gr— Raj Parmar (@RajParm62232693) May 29, 2023
CSK CSK CSK
Is not A team,it Is a emotion 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OtjfYiBpwa— _mduchisti143❤️🇮🇳 (@ChistiRaza1) May 29, 2023