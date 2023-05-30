जागरण न्यूज नेटवर्क। आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से मात देकर पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर लिया है। मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर सीएसके फैंस ने टीम को बधाई देते हुए कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट लिखे।

सीएम स्टालिन ने दी सीएसके को जीत की बधाई

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन ने लिखा," हर परिस्थिति में कोई न कोई रणनीति रखने वाले कप्तान एमएस धोनी की अगुवाई में सीएसके को आईपीएल की 5वीं ट्रॉफी जीतने पर ढेरों सारी बधाई।"  उन्होंने आगे लिखा, आज एक शानदार क्रिकेट मैच खेला गया। रवींद्र जडेजा ने विपरीत परिस्थितियों का सामना करते हुए सीएसके के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है।

MS Dhoni Jadeja Celebration IPL 2023 Final
बच्चे की तरह गोद में उठाया... फिर Jadeja को गले लगाकर खूब झूमे MS Dhoni, माही को अपना दीवाना बना गए जड्डू
यह भी पढ़ें

सीएसके के मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट किए।   

Edited By: Piyush Kumar