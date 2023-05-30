जागरण न्यूज नेटवर्क। आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से मात देकर पांचवीं बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा कर लिया है। मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर सीएसके फैंस ने टीम को बधाई देते हुए कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट लिखे।

सीएम स्टालिन ने दी सीएसके को जीत की बधाई

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन ने लिखा," हर परिस्थिति में कोई न कोई रणनीति रखने वाले कप्तान एमएस धोनी की अगुवाई में सीएसके को आईपीएल की 5वीं ट्रॉफी जीतने पर ढेरों सारी बधाई।" उन्होंने आगे लिखा, आज एक शानदार क्रिकेट मैच खेला गया। रवींद्र जडेजा ने विपरीत परिस्थितियों का सामना करते हुए सीएसके के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है।

Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023 pic.twitter.com/vD6YjD3o1l — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 29, 2023

सीएसके के मैच जीतने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने कई दिलचस्प पोस्ट किए।

We’ve come a long way, baby 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/Jn6bAPcTX4 — Rohan (@Csk_army1) May 29, 2023

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽 Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 29, 2023

The sound from the Narendra Modi Stadium when CSK won the final.pic.twitter.com/6nI39kmShe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

When CSK players were celebrating, Dhoni went near to the ground staff and took a picture with them. What a beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/0SM7fm5Ilr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Ziva hugging MS Dhoni after the win. jageja hugging his wife ar the moments today What a lovely pictures! CSK CSK CSK chants all over the stadium 🔥🔥#MSDhoni 💛 #IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni𓃵 #jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y9lOV9S5uP — 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) May 29, 2023

CSK CSK CSK🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥 The team with lots of emotion @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/oZh2DUBUqt — Emman Joe (@emmanueljoe991) May 29, 2023

Csk csk csk 💛 i will never forget this day in my life 💛#CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/ihzVssZ8gr — Raj Parmar (@RajParm62232693) May 29, 2023