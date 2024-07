IND vs SL: T20 सीरीज से पहले श्रीलंकाई टीम का बुरा हाल, चमीरा के अलावा एक और खिलाड़ी सीरीज से बाहर

🚨 Nuwan Thushara will not take part in the T20I series, as the player suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practices last night.

A medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player's left thumb.

Dilshan Madushanka comes into the squad as a… pic.twitter.com/6pq0CzRqy2— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2024