Sanju Samson से मिले Shashi Tharoor, सलामी बल्लेबाजी की तारीफ में पढ़े कसीदे: PHOTOS

Delighted to give a hero’s welcome to “ton-up Sanju” as @IamSanjuSamson returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his stunning century versus Bangladesh. Found a “ponnada” in the appropriate India colours to honour him with!

#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/g87SxHDOb2— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 14, 2024