Radha Yadav Catch: चीते की रफ्तार से कई मीटर भागीं, फिर लगाई अविश्वसनीय डाइव, वायरल हो रहा राधा यादव का कैच

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙙𝙝𝙖 𝙔𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙫 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡! 🤩

This time she runs all the way back and successfully takes a skier 👏👏

Maiden international wicket for Priya Mishra as Brooke Halliday departs.

Live - https://t.co/2sqq9BtvjZ#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/nFbs7wTqZ6