प्रीति जिंटा का 16 साल का इंतजार खत्म, मिल गई पहली ट्रॉफी, बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री के लिए वेस्टइंडीज से आई खुशखबरी

THE WAIT IS OVER FOR PREITY ZINTA...!!!! 🏆



- Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman & Karan Paul are the owners of St Lucia (also owns Punjab Kings) have won the CPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/WavlOAYLPq— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2024