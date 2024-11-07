Language
  • शहर चुनें
  • ई-पेपर
  • वेब स्टोरीज
  • वीडियो
  • Search
  • Menu
    • फोकस
    Move to Jagran APP

    IND A vs AUS A: ‘टीम से बाहर निकालो भाई..’, KL Rahul के फ्लॉप होने पर भड़क गए फैंस, जमकर लगाई लताड़

    केएल राहुल का ऑस्ट्रेलिया-ए के खिलाफ पहली पारी में निराशाजनक रहा।। स्कॉट बोलैंड की गेंद पर राहुल आउट हुए। इस दौरान उनके बल्ले से केवल 4 रन निकले। मैच में केएल राहुल से हर किसी को उम्मीदें थी कि वह ओपनिंग में कुछ कमाल करेंगे लेकिन वह फिसड्डी साबित हुए। उनके खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद केएल राहुल को फैंस जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।

    By Priyanka Joshi Edited By: Priyanka Joshi Updated: Thu, 07 Nov 2024 12:40 PM (IST)
    Hero Image
    KL Rahul मेलबर्न में बल्ले से फ्लॉप हुए, 4 रन बनाकर सस्ते में चलते बने
    स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। KL Rahul Flop Show। इंडिया-ए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए के बीच दूसरा अनऑफिशियल टेस्ट आज से मेलबर्न में शुरू हुआ। यह मैच 10 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इस मैच के पहले दिन पहले बैटिंग करते हुए इंडिया-ए की टीम का बैटिंग ऑर्डर बुरी तरह ध्वस्त हुआ। पहली पारी में इंडिया-ए की टीम 161 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई।

    मैच में केएल राहुल, अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन, साई सुदर्शन, ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ किसी का बल्ला नहीं चला। मैच में ध्रुव जुरेल ने टीम की तरफ से अकेले योद्धा की तरफ 80 रन की पारी खेली और स्कोर को यहां तक पहुंचाया।

    मैच में केएल राहुल से हर किसी को उम्मीदें थी कि वह ओपनिंग में कुछ कमाल करेंगे, लेकिन वह फिसड्डी साबित हुए। केएल राहुल को बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए रोहित शर्मा का रिप्लेसमेंट समझा जा रहा, लेकिन उनकी फॉर्म देखकर अब उनके पहले मैच में जगह मिलना मुश्किल लग रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर केएल राहुल पर फैंस जमकर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं।

    KL Rahul मेलबर्न में बल्ले से फ्लॉप हुए, 4 रन बनाकर सस्ते में चलते बने

    दरअसल, भारतीय टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का आगामी बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के पहले मैच में खेलने पर संदेह है। रोहित अगर खेलने के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं होते तो टीम इंडिया की नजरें केएल राहुल जैसे एक अनुभवी सलामी बल्लेबाज पर है, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में टीम को एक ठोस शुरुआत दिला सकते हैं। इस वजह से केएल राहुल को बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दौरे पर भेजा गया। हालांकि, इंडिया-ए की तरफ से केएल राहुल पहली पारी में 4 रन बनाकर स्कॉट बोलैंड का शिकार बने।

    उनके अलावा अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन जिनका भी चयन बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भारतीय स्क्वाड में हुआ है। वह भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया-ए के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में फ्लॉप रहे। वह खाता तक नहीं खोल सके। केएल और अभिमन्यु दोनों को BGT में पहले टेस्ट के लिए रोहित के रिप्लेसमेंट के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। अब केएल राहुल और अभिमन्यु के फ्लॉप प्रदर्शन के बाद फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।  