IND A vs AUS A: ‘टीम से बाहर निकालो भाई..’, KL Rahul के फ्लॉप होने पर भड़क गए फैंस, जमकर लगाई लताड़

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। KL Rahul Flop Show। इंडिया-ए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए के बीच दूसरा अनऑफिशियल टेस्ट आज से मेलबर्न में शुरू हुआ। यह मैच 10 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इस मैच के पहले दिन पहले बैटिंग करते हुए इंडिया-ए की टीम का बैटिंग ऑर्डर बुरी तरह ध्वस्त हुआ। पहली पारी में इंडिया-ए की टीम 161 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई।

मैच में केएल राहुल, अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन, साई सुदर्शन, ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ किसी का बल्ला नहीं चला। मैच में ध्रुव जुरेल ने टीम की तरफ से अकेले योद्धा की तरफ 80 रन की पारी खेली और स्कोर को यहां तक पहुंचाया। मैच में केएल राहुल से हर किसी को उम्मीदें थी कि वह ओपनिंग में कुछ कमाल करेंगे, लेकिन वह फिसड्डी साबित हुए। केएल राहुल को बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए रोहित शर्मा का रिप्लेसमेंट समझा जा रहा, लेकिन उनकी फॉर्म देखकर अब उनके पहले मैच में जगह मिलना मुश्किल लग रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर केएल राहुल पर फैंस जमकर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं। KL Rahul मेलबर्न में बल्ले से फ्लॉप हुए, 4 रन बनाकर सस्ते में चलते बने

KL Rahul has been playing well at NO-6. One bad match, and they dropped him from P-XI. Then out of nowhere he was asked to open for IND-A in Australia. They never gave him a long rope in a fixed position, and that affected his confidence badly. - Comeback stronger, Rahul. 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/un5vdNETAX — Abhishek Roy (@AbhiroyTweets) November 7, 2024

KL Rahul is out of form, missed yet another chance to give a decent start to the team — Anupama Singh (@anupamaasingh) November 7, 2024

#INDAvAUSA Again Ruturaj failed cheaply. Our top 4 batters got out cheaply, KL Rahul is one of these 😕😔. I already said Michael Neser and Scot Boland will get a chance to play some of the BGT matches against India @BCCI — Navin Kumar Sah (@NavinSa54973995) November 7, 2024

उनके अलावा अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन जिनका भी चयन बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भारतीय स्क्वाड में हुआ है। वह भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया-ए के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में फ्लॉप रहे। वह खाता तक नहीं खोल सके। केएल और अभिमन्यु दोनों को BGT में पहले टेस्ट के लिए रोहित के रिप्लेसमेंट के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। अब केएल राहुल और अभिमन्यु के फ्लॉप प्रदर्शन के बाद फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।