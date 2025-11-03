'उम्मीद से इतिहास तक! हम घर ले आए कप', चैंपियन भारतीय टीम के लिए आई शुभकामनाओं की बाढ़; PM Modi ने दी शानदार बधाई
भारतीय टीम ने 47 साल में पहली बार आईसीसी महिला वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खिताब जीता। हरमनप्रीत कौर के नेतृत्व वाली भारतीय टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 52 रन से मात देकर चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया। भारत को जीत के बाद दुनियाभर से शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय टीम की जीत को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया।
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। 47 साल का लंबा इंतजार, अधूरे सपने और वर्षों की मेहनत। ये सब कुछ रविवार की रात उस एक पल में समा गया जब हरमनप्रीत कौर की कप्तानी में भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने नवी मुंबई के डीवाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 52 रन से हराकर पहली बार महिला वनडे विश्व कप अपने नाम किया।
आखिरकार हरमनप्रीत की कप्तानी में भारत की महिला क्रिकेट टीम विश्व विजेता बन गई। महिला टीम की यह पहली आईसीसी ट्रॉफी है। 1983 में कपिल देव और 2011 में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पुरुष टीम ने भारत के लिए वनडे विश्व कप जीता था और अब हरमनप्रीत कौर की अगुआई में बेटियों ने भी विश्व चैंपियन का तमगा पा लिया।
यह जीत आने वाली पीढि़यों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत बनेगी। यह जीत साबित करती है कि भारत की बेटियां अब सिर्फ मैदान में हिस्सा लेने नहीं, बल्कि इतिहास रचने उतरती हैं। भारतीय टीम के चैंपियन बनने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभकामनाओं की बाढ़ आ गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर सचिन तेंदुलकर तक, दिग्गज हस्तियों ने भारत की बेटियों को वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनने पर बधाई दी।
'आईसीसी महिला वनडे विश्व कप फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की शानदार जीत। फाइनल में उनका प्रदर्शन अद्भुत कौशल व आत्मविश्वास से भरा रहा। टीम ने असाधारण टीम वर्क और दृढ़ता दिखाई। हमारी खिलाड़ियों को बधाई। ये ऐतिहासिक जीत भविष्य के चैंपियनों को प्रेरित करेगी।'
नरेन्द्र मोदी, प्रधानमंत्री
A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025
1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. 🏏— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025
Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc
From hope to history!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 2, 2025
We brought it home. 🏆🇮🇳#CWC25 #Whistle4India pic.twitter.com/Ipt7IfX8v7
Our Women are the Champions! Congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet & entire Indian Women’s Cricket Team for winning the World Cup Finals vs SA. Our first & a milestone victory in the history of the game. Great performances by @TheShafaliVerma & @Deepti_Sharma06 . @BCCI @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/LWuhkn2NcD— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 2, 2025
My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 2, 2025
Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025
Ladies and gentlemen, the new World Champions - INDIA! 🇮🇳🏆— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025
They BELIEVED. The whole of India BELIEVED. 💙#CWC25 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/GvDVjwuqC0
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 🇮🇳🏆— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2025
India clinch their maiden Women’s @cricketworldcup title at #CWC25 🤩 pic.twitter.com/S19w75A4Ch
#WATCH | On India defeating South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final, Former Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I am just very happy and emotional that India has finally won the World Cup. That is something we all had been waiting for years, and finally we got to see that..." pic.twitter.com/bOciAKIjHW— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025
Every tear, every hug, every celebration,— Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) November 2, 2025
You’ve made the country believe! Champions, Team India. 💯💪🏻🏏 pic.twitter.com/NwGQQ4yGmo
