    'उम्‍मीद से इतिहास तक! हम घर ले आए कप', चैंपियन भारतीय टीम के लिए आई शुभकामनाओं की बाढ़; PM Modi ने दी शानदार बधाई

    By Abhishek Nigam Edited By: Abhishek Nigam
    Updated: Mon, 03 Nov 2025 01:32 AM (IST)

    भारतीय टीम ने 47 साल में पहली बार आईसीसी महिला वनडे वर्ल्‍ड कप खिताब जीता। हरमनप्रीत कौर के नेतृत्‍व वाली भारतीय टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 52 रन से मात देकर चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया। भारत को जीत के बाद दुनियाभर से शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय टीम की जीत को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया।

    भारतीय टीम वर्ल्‍ड कप ट्रॉफी के साथ पोज देते हुए

    स्‍पोर्ट्स डेस्‍क, नई दिल्‍ली। 47 साल का लंबा इंतजार, अधूरे सपने और वर्षों की मेहनत। ये सब कुछ रविवार की रात उस एक पल में समा गया जब हरमनप्रीत कौर की कप्तानी में भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने नवी मुंबई के डीवाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 52 रन से हराकर पहली बार महिला वनडे विश्व कप अपने नाम किया।

    आखिरकार हरमनप्रीत की कप्तानी में भारत की महिला क्रिकेट टीम विश्व विजेता बन गई। महिला टीम की यह पहली आईसीसी ट्रॉफी है। 1983 में कपिल देव और 2011 में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में पुरुष टीम ने भारत के लिए वनडे विश्व कप जीता था और अब हरमनप्रीत कौर की अगुआई में बेटियों ने भी विश्व चैंपियन का तमगा पा लिया।

    यह जीत आने वाली पीढि़यों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत बनेगी। यह जीत साबित करती है कि भारत की बेटियां अब सिर्फ मैदान में हिस्सा लेने नहीं, बल्कि इतिहास रचने उतरती हैं। भारतीय टीम के चैंपियन बनने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभकामनाओं की बाढ़ आ गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर सचिन तेंदुलकर तक, दिग्‍गज हस्तियों ने भारत की बेटियों को वर्ल्‍ड चैंपियन बनने पर बधाई दी।

    'आईसीसी महिला वनडे विश्व कप फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की शानदार जीत। फाइनल में उनका प्रदर्शन अद्भुत कौशल व आत्मविश्वास से भरा रहा। टीम ने असाधारण टीम वर्क और दृढ़ता दिखाई। हमारी खिलाड़‍ियों को बधाई। ये ऐतिहासिक जीत भविष्य के चैंपियनों को प्रेरित करेगी।'

    नरेन्द्र मोदी, प्रधानमंत्री