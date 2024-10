IND W vs AUS W: टीम इंडिया का T20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का सपना टूटेगा या बचेगा, आज होगा फैसला, समझिए पूरा समीकरण

Trust and backing 🤝

Crediting Richa Ghosh for her dismissals 😎

Celebrating wickets to the fullest 🤗



Asha Sobhana shares it all in this chat 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #WomenInBlue | @ashathehopejoy— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2024