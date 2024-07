IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के लिए रवाना हुई टीम इंडिया, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर इस खास शख्स को गले लगाते हुए नजर आए हार्दिक पांड्या- VIDEO

#WATCH | Mumbai | Indian Men's Cricket Team arrives at the Airport, they'll leave for Sri Lanka, shortly.

Indian Cricket Team will play the ODI and T20I series, 3 matches each, against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27 and ending on August 7. pic.twitter.com/ykoL797TuO— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai | Indian Men's Cricket Team arrives at the Airport, they'll leave for Sri Lanka, shortly. Indian Cricket Team will play the ODI and T20I series, 3 matches each, against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27 and ending on August 7. pic.twitter.com/ZmBmBqLasH— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

IND VS SL T20I Series Schedule

1. 27 जुलाई- पहला टी20 मैच (पल्लेकेले)