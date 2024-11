IND vs NZ: डेरिल मिशेल ने अंपायर से कर दी Sarfaraz Khan की शिकायत, फिर रोहित को मांगनी पड़ी माफी! जानिए पूरा मामला

Sarfaraz Khan's constant chirping when batsmen take guard reeks of amateurish "gully cricket" behavior.

Sarfaraz can't do this without Rohit Sharma's backing. Rohit and co. are sore losers, unable to digest 2-0 trail to NZ.