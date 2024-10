IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav के साथ Nitish Reddy ने किया डेब्यू, दो पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पहनाई कैप

Take a look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the T20I series opener 👌👌



Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy make their Debuts 🙌



Live - https://t.co/Q8cyP5jpVG#INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wI4hzfEVx0— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2024