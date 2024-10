Retention Recap! 🧮 Today’s big news: Our plans are locked in! ✨

With 83 Crores, we have the second highest purse in the Mega auction, and 3 RTMs at our disposal.

We are all set to build an unstoppable squad! 💪

Swipe to see how we stack up against the competition… pic.twitter.com/H2JQplyRFE