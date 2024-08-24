Pleasure to have shared the dressing room with someone as lively as you! You’ve always made the most of every chance, giving more than 100% on and off the field.

The game will miss your flair and charisma, Gabbar. Congrats on an incredible career. Best of luck with everything ahead. 🤗🏏@SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/RvzwD8SdzQ— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 24, 2024

Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/yE3mQjKXj5— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2024

Congratulations @SDhawan25, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! 🏏 It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onwards and upwards! 🙌 #legend https://t.co/0WfLs18cWa— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2024

Thank you for the memories, Gabbar - one of our greatest openers of all time. And good luck with whatever lies next. I’m sure you’ll hit the ball out of the park there too. 🏏 https://t.co/sQ3wMHxsvK— Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 24, 2024

An incredible journey comes to a close. Shikhar Dhawan, you've been a true inspiration on and off the field. You will always be the the true "GABBAR" of indian cricket. Best wishes for your new innings! #ShikharDhawan #CricketLegend #Retirement #Gabbar" pic.twitter.com/ofdMig8Ij7— 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) August 24, 2024

Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always. https://t.co/jHvfLAhp14— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2024

Shikhi Pa, it's been an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you. Your energy, passion and dedication have been an inspiration to all of us. You've brought so much joy both on and off the field. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories. Wishing you the best in… pic.twitter.com/g8vnn5s0CD— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 24, 2024

Big occasion player, great temperament, good attitude. A career to be proud of. Enjoyed calling some of your best innings @SDhawan25. I hope you have a lot of happiness in the many many years ahead of you— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2024

Happy retirement Shikhar bhaiya There's no one like you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kMZeOchE5R— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 24, 2024

Congratulations on a fantastic career, @SDhawan25! Wish you the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2024

