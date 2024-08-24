फोकस
Move to Jagran APP

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: शिखर धवन के संन्‍यास पर आया गौतम गंभीर का रिएक्‍शन, इन क्रिकेटर्स ने भी दी बधाई

38 साल के भारतीय क्रिकेटर शिखर धवन ने 24 अगस्‍त 2024 को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया। शिखर धवन ने शनिवार सुबह सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया। इसमें उन्‍होंने फैंस को अपने फैसले के बारे में बताया। धवन के संन्‍यास के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्‍शन का सैलाब आ गया। टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच गौतम गंभीर ने शिखर धवन को एक्‍स पर बधाई दी है।

By Rajat Gupta Edited By: Rajat Gupta Updated: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 05:05 PM (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: शिखर धवन के संन्‍यास पर आया गौतम गंभीर का रिएक्‍शन, इन क्रिकेटर्स ने भी दी बधाई
धवन के संन्‍यास के बाद आया रिएक्‍शन का सैलाब। इमेज- शिखर धवन एक्‍स

 स्‍पोर्ट्स डेस्‍क, नई दिल्‍ली। अनुभवी भारतीय बल्‍लेबाज शिखर धवन के जीवन में शनिवार को वह समय आया जो सभी प्‍लेयर्स के जीवन में जरूर आता है। 24 अगस्‍त की सुबह उन्‍होंने संन्‍यास का एलान किया। धवन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर कर घरेलू क्रिकेट और इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहने की बात कही।

धवन के संन्‍यास के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्‍शन का सैलाब आ गया। टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच गौतम गंभीर ने शिखर धवन को एक्‍स पर बधाई दी है। गंभीर ही नहीं युजवेंद्र चहल, सुरेश रैना, रॉबिन उथप्‍पा, इरफान पठान, ऋषभ पंत, चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा, हर्ष भोगले, वसीम जाफर समेत कई प्‍लेयर ने धवन को बधाई दी है।

ये भी पढ़ें: Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: शिखर धवन ने 14 साल लंबे करियर पर लगाया विराम, एक क्लिक में पाएं उनकी 5 यादगार पारियां

Pleasure to have shared the dressing room with someone as lively as you! You’ve always made the most of every chance, giving more than 100% on and off the field.

Your fearless knocks, especially in your favourite ICC tournaments and… pic.twitter.com/2tliBGizwk

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2024

ये भी पढ़ें: Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: फिल्‍म से लेकर चैट शो तक, पर्दे पर भी धमाल मचा चुके हैं शिखर धवन; हुमा कुरैशी संग किया है रोमांस