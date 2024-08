Anshuman Gaekwad: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कोच अंशुमान गायकवाड़ के निधन पर PM मोदी समेत क्रिकेटर्स ने जताया शोक

लेकिन अंशुमान कैंसर जैसी बीमारी से लड़ते-लड़ते दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए। उनके निधन के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। पीएम मोदी से लेकर भारत के नए कोच गौतम गंभीर समेत कई क्रिकेटर्स उनके निधन पर दुख जता रहे हैं।

Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2024

Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/64PT3VLyU4

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2024

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Anshuman Gaikwad Ji. His legacy in Indian cricket is unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAnshumanGaikwad pic.twitter.com/RAnqiKvJXH

— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 31, 2024

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace🙏— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 31, 2024

Very saddened to hear that one of the most gritty fighters in Indian cricket, Anshuman Gaekwad, has lost his battle to cancer. He was brave, intelligent and loved our game deeply. His family can be very proud of him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 31, 2024