FazalHaq Farooqi की साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ घातक गेंदबाजी, व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट में हासिल किया खास मुकाम

𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐪! 💯

Congratulations to our bowling sensation @fazalfarooqi10 for breaking the 100 wickets milestone in international cricket! He achieved this feat in his 75th inning, with a terrific average of 23.69. 👏#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/GVMvLAZZWF