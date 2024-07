Women Asia Cup: मंधाना ने श्रीलंकाई लड़की का बना दिया दिन, सुपर फैन को दिया खूबसूरत गिफ्ट; वीडियो हो गया वायरल

Adeesha Herath's love for cricket brought her to the stadium, despite all the challenges. The highlight of her day? A surprise encounter with her favorite cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, who handed her a mobile phone as a token of appreciation 🥺

𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞… pic.twitter.com/iqgL2RNE9v— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2024