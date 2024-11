A round of applause for Ravindra Jadeja! 👏 👏

He scalps his 1⃣4⃣th FIFER in Test cricket ✅

Well done! 🙌 🙌

Live ▶️ https://t.co/KNIvTEy04z#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @imjadeja | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/I1UwZN94CM