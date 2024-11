IND vs SA: 'तुम जो करना चाहते हो करो...' सूर्यकुमार ने किसके लिए कही यह बात, सीरीज जीतने को बताया बेहद खास

4 innings

280 runs 🙌

Two outstanding 🔙 to 🔙 T20I Hundreds 💯

Tilak Varma is named the Player of the Series 🥳

Scorecard - https://t.co/b22K7t9imj#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/JoEED4Z3Ij