ITR Filling: CBDT ने AY 2024-25 के तहत आईटीआर फाइलिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ाया, अब इस डेट तक फाइल कर सकते हैं रिटर्न

CBDT Extends Due Date for furnishing Return of Income for Assessment Year 2024-25.

✅The due date for assessees under clause (a) of Explanation 2 to Sub Section (1) of Section 139 has been extended from October 31, 2024, to November 15, 2024.

✅Circular No. 13/2024 dated… pic.twitter.com/rstiKeYCEA