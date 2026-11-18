जेनसन हुआंग के समर्थन में एनवीडिया की भारतीय अधिकारी, भावुक पोस्ट में कहा- बहन के ब्रेन कैंसर के इलाज में की थी मदद
एनवीडिया की भारतीय कर्मचारी वर्तिका सिंह ने विवादों के बीच जेनसन हुआंग की सराहना की है।
HighLights
हुआंग ने वर्तिका की बहन के ब्रेन कैंसर इलाज में मदद की।
वर्तिका ने हुआंग की असाधारण इंसानियत और नेतृत्व की तारीफ की।
यह समर्थन हुआंग के सीईओ पद से इस्तीफे के बीच आया।
डिजिटल डेस्क, वाशिंगटन। जेनसन हुआंग के एक कथित चीनी जासूस के साथ संबंधों को लेकर चल रहे विवाद के बीच एनवीडिया की एक भारतीय कर्मचारी ने अपने पूर्व बॉस की तारीफ की है।
एनवीडिया में स्ट्रैटेजिक AI विभाग की प्रमुख वर्तिका सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर एक लंबी पोस्ट लिखकर बताया है कि कैसे हुआंग ने बेहद कठिन और अकल्पनीय परिस्थितियों में उनके परिवार की मदद की थी।
बहन के ब्रेन कैंसर के दौरान हुआंग ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ
पिछले करीब 8 सालों से एनवीडिया से जुड़ी वर्तिका सिंह ने अपनी पोस्ट में उस मुश्किल दौर को याद किया, जब उनकी बहन ब्रेन कैंसर जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी से जूझ रही थीं।
उन्होंने सोशल साइट X पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'कैलिफोर्निया की यात्रा के दौरान जब उनकी हालत बिगड़ी, तो हमारे परिवार को बेहद मुश्किल और अकल्पनीय परिस्थितियों का सामना करना पड़ा।'
'हमें इलाज से जुड़े कठिन फैसले लेने पड़े, अस्पताल का भारी-भरकम खर्च उठाना पड़ा और घर से दूर अपनी बहन को खोने का डर भी सता रहा था।'
'इतनी सारी जिम्मेदारियों के बावजूद, जेनसन ने परवाह करने के लिए समय निकाला। उन्होंने मेरे परिवार की ऐसी परिस्थितियों में मदद की, जो नामुमकिन लग रही थीं। उन्होंने मेरी बहन से मिलने के लिए भी समय निकाला।'
यह पोस्ट ऐसे समय में आई है, जब 63 साल के हुआंग ने एनवीडिया के CEO पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन पर चीनी महिला के साथ संबंध का आरोप है।
'हुआंग की इंसानियत हमेशा याद रखूंगी'
वर्तिका सिंह ने हुआंग के साथ अपनी तस्वीर भी साझा की है और इस पल को जीवन भर एक अनमोल याद की तरह संजोकर रखने की बात कही।
उन्होंने लिखा कि जब हुआंग ने उनसे कहा, 'मुझे तुम पर गर्व है। साथ बिताए इस समय को हमेशा याद रखना' तो उन्हें नेतृत्व का वह पाठ सीखने को मिला, जो किसी भी पेशेवर अनुभव से नहीं मिल सकता था।
जेनसन हुआंग के विजन और नेतृत्व की सराहना
वर्तिका ने जेनसन हुआंग की कार्यशैली जिक्र करते हुए सिंह ने कहा कि वह उनके व्यक्तित्व के एक ऐसे पहलू को सामने रख रही हैं, जिसके बारे में उन्हें उम्मीद है कि वह मौजूदा 'शोर-शराबे में कहीं खो न जाए'।
वर्तिका ने कहा हुआंग में भविष्य की आहट को पहले से भांप लेने की क्षमता, पारंपरिक सोच को चुनौती देने का साहस और पूरे इकोसिस्टम को अपने साथ लेकर चलने का हुनर था।'
उन्होंने कहा कि हुआंग 'ऐसी संभावनाओं को देख पाते थे, जिन्हें हममें से ज्यादातर लोग समझ भी नहीं सकते थे।' वर्तिका ने कहा, 'उन्होंने इन संभावनाओं को सफल बनाने के लिए अपना समय, ध्यान और एनवीडिया के संसाधनों को लगा दिया। अगर वे न होते, तो आज इनमें से कुछ कंपनियां शायद अस्तित्व में ही नहीं होतीं।'
Several people encouraged me to share a post I made on LinkedIn, here on X I wrote this from the heart, about someone I had the privilege of working closely with for years. No agenda. Just a side of Jensen I hope doesn’t get lost in the noise. As the days pass, my heart grows heavier. I have worked at NVIDIA for nearly eight years. I have never worked for anyone quite like @JensenHuang , and I doubt I ever will. Much has been written about his extraordinary vision and the company he built. But there is another side to Jensen that I have had the privilege of witnessing. And I am only speaking to what I have personally witnessed. I have watched him stand behind researchers, founders, and startups when few others would. Companies struggling to survive, ideas that seemed too early, people whose ambitions exceeded their resources. He saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend. And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA’s resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him. His capacity for long-term thinking is extraordinary. Sometimes it took me years to appreciate the implications of something he had recognized almost immediately. Few could match his ability to connect technology, markets, and people. My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen’s guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere. But what I will remember most is his humanity. My sister, has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home. Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life. When he told me, “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together,” I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me. What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him. Organizations evolve, leadership changes, and new chapters begin. But the influence of someone who has shaped so many people, ideas, and possibilities endures far beyond any role or title. Jensen built far more than NVIDIA. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision. I do not know what comes next. I only know how grateful I am to have worked with him, learned from him, and experienced his kindness when my family needed it most. Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity.— Vartika Singh (@vartuattheghat) November 14, 2026
वर्तिका ने यह भी याद किया कि एनवीडिया में उन्होंने किस तरह उनकी मदद की थी। अपनी पोस्ट में वर्तिका ने लिखा, 'एनवीडिया में मेरा सफर हमेशा आसान नहीं रहा। कंपनी में हुए मुश्किल बदलावों और अनिश्चितता के दौर में, जेनसन के मार्गदर्शन और मेरे काम का समर्थन करने की उनकी तत्परता ने मुझे डटे रहने में मदद की।'
अपनी पोस्ट के अंत में वर्तिका सिंह ने लिखा कि संस्थाएं विकसित होती हैं और नेतृत्व बदलता है, लेकिन जिस व्यक्ति ने इतने सारे लोगों और संभावनाओं को आकार दिया हो, उसका प्रभाव किसी भी पद या ओहदे से कहीं अधिक समय तक बना रहता है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह हमेशा हुआंग की दयालुता और उनकी इंसानियत को याद रखेंगी।
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