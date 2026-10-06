Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 के सेट पर लगी आग, AICWA ने महाराष्ट्र के CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस से की मांग; होगा कड़ा एक्शन?
बीते दिन फिल्म सिटी में आग लगने की वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी हुई। पति-पत्नी और पंगा के सेट ...और पढ़ें
HighLights
मुंबई फिल्म सिटी में 'पति पत्नी और पंगा 2' सेट पर आग
AICWA ने चैनल, प्रोड्यूसर, एमडी के इस्तीफे की मांग की
आग लगने को आपराधिक लापरवाही और सुरक्षा चूक बताया
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। सोमवार को मुंबई के गोरेगांव फिल्म सिटी के प्राइम फोक्स स्टूडियो के अंदर बने पति पत्नी और पंगा 2 के सेट पर आग लग गई और काफी नुकसान हुआ। आग की वजह से रामायण और एमटीवी हसल 5 जैसे सेट्स भी प्रभावित हुए।
इस घटना के बाद अब ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने चैनल, प्रोड्यूसर, प्रोडक्शन हाउस के साथ-साथ अब फिल्म सिटी के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर के इस्तीफे की मांग की है।
'लोगों की जिंदगी को छोटा समझा जा रहा है'
ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट पर एफआईआर की डिमांड करते हुए फिल्म सिटी में लगे सेट्स की सेफ्टी अरेंजमेंट्स को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, "हजारों वर्कर्स और आर्टिस्ट वहां पर हर दिन काम करते हैं। आज जो आग गी है वह एक और उदाहरण है कि लोगों की जिंदगी को छोटा समझा जा रहा है। फिल्म सिटी में आग लगना कोई एक्सीडेंट नहीं है।
एसोसिएशन ने अपनी पोस्ट में गुस्सा व्यक्त करते हुए आगे लिखा, "साल दर साल ये हो रहा है और हर बार किसी की जान जाती है। इस तरह की घटना होने का कारण बहुत ही सिंपल है कि निर्माता, चैनल और प्रोडक्शन हाउस पैसे बचाने के चक्कर में आग से सुरक्षा के लिए बनाए गए नियमों का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं और उन्हें कोई रोक भी नहीं रहा है। पति-पत्नी और पंगा 2 के सेचट पर फायर सेफ्टी का कोई अरेंजमेंट नहीं था। यही कारण हैं कि आग लगी और फैल गई। उस सेट पर काम करने वाले वर्कर्स और लोगों की जिंदगी बिल्कुल ही असुरक्षित छोड़ दी गई।"
Film City Fire: Negligence Has Become a Habit, and Workers Pay With Their Lives AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director Mumbai, 05 October 2026: A fire broke out around 4:00 PM today on the set of Colors channel's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, built inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City, Goregaon. Thousands of workers and artists work in this complex every day, and today's fire is yet another warning that their lives are being treated as expendable. Fires in Film City are not accidents. They happen year after year, and lives are lost each time. The reason is simple: producers, channels and production houses cut corners on fire safety to save money, and nobody stops them. There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread. A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis with the following demands: 1A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set, and why no fire safety arrangements were in place. 2An FIR for negligence against the channel, the producer and the production house of the show. 3The resignation of the Managing Director of Film City, who bears full responsibility. "These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence. Every day thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law," said Suresh Shyamlal Gupta. AICWA also urges the government to make fire audits, on-set fire safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for every shoot in Film City, with licences cancelled for any production that fails to comply. AICWA will not stay silent until the lives of cine workers are given the safety they deserve. Issued by: Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) | @Dev_Fadnavis | @ShelarAshish | @advakash | @Ashishjaisw3Adv | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @CMOMaharashtra |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 5, 2026
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से की गुजारिश
एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेश श्यामलाल गुप्ता ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से यह गुजारिश करते हुए लिखा कि वह इस मामले की छानबीन करवाए और उन लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन ले, जो इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। उन्होंने पोस्ट में आगे लिखा, "फिल्म सिटी में ये जो सेट्स हैं, इसे मैनेज करने वालों को अच्छे से पता है कि सेट पर कोई सेफ्टी नहीं है। सेट पर एक सिंगल फायर सेफ्टी मौजूद नहीं है। यह कोई घटना नहीं है, बल्कि आपराधिक लापरवाही है।"
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "हर दिन इन सेट्स पर वर्कर्स और आर्टिस्ट्स की जिंदगी खतरे में रहती है। जब आग लगती है, तो उसमें सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान मजदूरों का होता है, चैनल में बैठे निर्माता का नहीं, जो प्रॉफिट कमा रहे हैं। ये और नहीं चलेगा, इसकी जिम्मेदारी अब लेनी ही पड़ेगी। जो भी इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है, उन्हें कानून का सामना करना पड़ेगा।"
प्रोडक्शन्स के लाइसेंस रद्द करने की डिमांड
उन्होंने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से ये गुजारिश करते हुए लिखा कि वह फिल्म सिटी के अंदर शूटिंग करने वाले हर प्रोडक्शन के लिए नियमित अग्नि सुरक्षा ऑडिट, फायर इक्वीपमेंट उपकरणों को अनिवार्य बनाने का आग्रह किया है। साथ ही एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने जरूरी सुरक्षा उपायों का पालन न करने वालों का लाइसेंस रद्द करने की भी मांग की है।
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