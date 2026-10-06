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Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 के सेट पर लगी आग, AICWA ने महाराष्ट्र के CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस से की मांग; होगा कड़ा एक्शन?

By Tanya Arora Edited By: Tanya Arora
Published: Tue, 06 Oct 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

बीते दिन फिल्म सिटी में आग लगने की वजह से लोगों को काफी परेशानी हुई। पति-पत्नी और पंगा के सेट ...और पढ़ें

AICWA ने फिल्म सिटी में आग के बाद की FIR की मांग/ फोटो-इंस्टाग्राम

AICWA ने फिल्म सिटी में आग के बाद की FIR की मांग/ फोटो-इंस्टाग्राम

HighLights

  1. मुंबई फिल्म सिटी में 'पति पत्नी और पंगा 2' सेट पर आग

  2. AICWA ने चैनल, प्रोड्यूसर, एमडी के इस्तीफे की मांग की

  3. आग लगने को आपराधिक लापरवाही और सुरक्षा चूक बताया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,नई दिल्ली। सोमवार को मुंबई के गोरेगांव फिल्म सिटी के प्राइम फोक्स स्टूडियो के अंदर बने पति पत्नी और पंगा 2 के सेट पर आग लग गई और काफी नुकसान हुआ। आग की वजह से रामायण और एमटीवी हसल 5 जैसे सेट्स भी प्रभावित हुए।

इस घटना के बाद अब ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने चैनल, प्रोड्यूसर, प्रोडक्शन हाउस के साथ-साथ अब फिल्म सिटी के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर के इस्तीफे की मांग की है।

'लोगों की जिंदगी को छोटा समझा जा रहा है'

ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट पर एफआईआर की डिमांड करते हुए फिल्म सिटी में लगे सेट्स की सेफ्टी अरेंजमेंट्स को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, "हजारों वर्कर्स और आर्टिस्ट वहां पर हर दिन काम करते हैं। आज जो आग गी है वह एक और उदाहरण है कि लोगों की जिंदगी को छोटा समझा जा रहा है। फिल्म सिटी में आग लगना कोई एक्सीडेंट नहीं है।

एसोसिएशन ने अपनी पोस्ट में गुस्सा व्यक्त करते हुए आगे लिखा, "साल दर साल ये हो रहा है और हर बार किसी की जान जाती है। इस तरह की घटना होने का कारण बहुत ही सिंपल है कि निर्माता, चैनल और प्रोडक्शन हाउस पैसे बचाने के चक्कर में आग से सुरक्षा के लिए बनाए गए नियमों का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं और उन्हें कोई रोक भी नहीं रहा है। पति-पत्नी और पंगा 2 के सेचट पर फायर सेफ्टी का कोई अरेंजमेंट नहीं था। यही कारण हैं कि आग लगी और फैल गई। उस सेट पर काम करने वाले वर्कर्स और लोगों की जिंदगी बिल्कुल ही असुरक्षित छोड़ दी गई।"

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से की गुजारिश

एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेश श्यामलाल गुप्ता ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से यह गुजारिश करते हुए लिखा कि वह इस मामले की छानबीन करवाए और उन लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन ले, जो इसके लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। उन्होंने पोस्ट में आगे लिखा, "फिल्म सिटी में ये जो सेट्स हैं, इसे मैनेज करने वालों को अच्छे से पता है कि सेट पर कोई सेफ्टी नहीं है। सेट पर एक सिंगल फायर सेफ्टी मौजूद नहीं है। यह कोई घटना नहीं है, बल्कि आपराधिक लापरवाही है।"

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "हर दिन इन सेट्स पर वर्कर्स और आर्टिस्ट्स की जिंदगी खतरे में रहती है। जब आग लगती है, तो उसमें सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान मजदूरों का होता है, चैनल में बैठे निर्माता का नहीं, जो प्रॉफिट कमा रहे हैं। ये और नहीं चलेगा, इसकी जिम्मेदारी अब लेनी ही पड़ेगी। जो भी इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है, उन्हें कानून का सामना करना पड़ेगा।"

Untitled design - 2026-10-06T091457.779

प्रोडक्शन्स के लाइसेंस रद्द करने की डिमांड

उन्होंने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से ये गुजारिश करते हुए लिखा कि वह फिल्म सिटी के अंदर शूटिंग करने वाले हर प्रोडक्शन के लिए नियमित अग्नि सुरक्षा ऑडिट, फायर इक्वीपमेंट उपकरणों को अनिवार्य बनाने का आग्रह किया है। साथ ही एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने जरूरी सुरक्षा उपायों का पालन न करने वालों का लाइसेंस रद्द करने की भी मांग की है।

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