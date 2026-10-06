Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 के सेट पर लगी आग, AICWA ने महाराष्ट्र के CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस से की मांग; होगा कड़ा एक्शन?

Film City Fire: Negligence Has Become a Habit, and Workers Pay With Their Lives AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director Mumbai, 05 October 2026: A fire broke out around 4:00 PM today on the set of Colors channel's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, built inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City, Goregaon. Thousands of workers and artists work in this complex every day, and today's fire is yet another warning that their lives are being treated as expendable. Fires in Film City are not accidents. They happen year after year, and lives are lost each time. The reason is simple: producers, channels and production houses cut corners on fire safety to save money, and nobody stops them. There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread. A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis with the following demands: 1A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started on the Pati Patni Aur Panga set, and why no fire safety arrangements were in place. 2An FIR for negligence against the channel, the producer and the production house of the show. 3The resignation of the Managing Director of Film City, who bears full responsibility. "These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence. Every day thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law," said Suresh Shyamlal Gupta. AICWA also urges the government to make fire audits, on-set fire safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for every shoot in Film City, with licences cancelled for any production that fails to comply. AICWA will not stay silent until the lives of cine workers are given the safety they deserve. Issued by: Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) | @Dev_Fadnavis | @ShelarAshish | @advakash | @Ashishjaisw3Adv | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @CMOMaharashtra |