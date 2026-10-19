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आज टाइगर, कल कौन? AICWA ने टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोली चलाने वालों के खिलाफ की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग, रखी पांच डिमांड

By Surabhi Shukla Edited By: Surabhi Shukla
Published: Mon, 19 Oct 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

मुंबई के जुहू में 18 अक्टूबर को अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुए हमले को लेकर ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने इस घटना की निंदा की।

टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुआ जानलेवा हमला

टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुआ जानलेवा हमला

HighLights

  1. जुहू में टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई गोलीबारी

  2. AICWA ने की गैंगस्टरों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग

  3. पुलिस ने जांच के लिए 15 टीमें गठित कीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में 18 अक्टूबर को हुए हमले से अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) बाल-बाल बचे हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि शाम को कुछ बंदूकधारियों ने अभिनेता पर गोलियां चलाईं, हालांकि एक्टर सुरक्षित हैं।

जांच के लिए बनाई गईं 15 टीमें

एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, इस घटना में अभिनेता के ड्राइवर और एक ऑटो-रिक्शा चालक घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले की हर पहलू से जांच करने के लिए 15 टीमें बनाई गई हैं।

Tiger (5)

वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने की हमले की निंदा

इस घटना के बाद, 'ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन' ने एक्स पर एक बयान जारी किया। उन्होंने सरकार से 'गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई' करने की मांग की।

FWICE द्वारा जारी एक बयान में कहा कि आज टाइगर श्रॉफ, अगला कौन?"

इस बयान में आगे कहा गया, 'ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई गोलीबारी की घटना से स्तब्ध और बेहद दुखी है। इस घटना में एक व्यक्ति को गोली लग गई। टाइगर श्रॉफ, जिनकी जान इस हमले में आसानी से जा सकती थी, वे बाल-बाल बच गए।'

अपने बयान में, उन्होंने सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, कपिल शर्मा के कैफे और रोहित शेट्टी जैसी हस्तियों पर हुए अन्य हमलों का भी जिक्र किया। उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'जब मुंबई के बीचों-बीच कोई सेलिब्रिटी सुरक्षित नहीं है, तो एक आम मुंबईकर खुद को कैसे सुरक्षित महसूस कर सकता है?'

AICWA ने कहा कि सरकार और पुलिस इन हमलों को रोकने और बॉलीवुड के लोगों की सुरक्षा करने में नाकाम रही हैं, और इस इंडस्ट्री को वास्तविक सुरक्षा की जरूरत है। इसी को देखते हुए AICWA ने पांच डिमांड रखी हैं।

1) इन हमलों के पीछे मौजूद गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ, उसी भाषा में सबसे सख्त कार्रवाई करें जिसे वे समझते हैं।

2) गोली चलाने वालों और उन्हें आदेश देने वालों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करें, और जबरन वसूली (एक्सटॉर्शन) के नेटवर्क को तोड़ें।

3) फिल्म हस्तियों और उनके परिवारों को पर्याप्त सुरक्षा और संरक्षण दें।

4) इन हमलों को रोकने में बार-बार मिली विफलता के लिए जवाबदेही तय करें।

5) मुंबई के नागरिकों और फिल्म जगत का कानून-व्यवस्था पर भरोसा फिर से बहाल करें।

टाइगर ने फाइरिंग को लेकर अभी तक कोई स्टेटमेंट जारी नहीं की है।

यह भी पढ़ें- 'मैंने वहां खून के धब्बे...'Tiger Shroff पर अटैक के समय वहीं मौजूद थे करण वीर मेहरा, ठीक पीछे थी एक्टर की गाड़ी

यह भी पढ़ें- Tiger Shroff Firing: हमले के बाद भागती हुई पहुंचीं एक्स- गर्लफ्रेंड Disha Patani, चेहरे पर दिखी उदासी