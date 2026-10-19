आज टाइगर, कल कौन? AICWA ने टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोली चलाने वालों के खिलाफ की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग, रखी पांच डिमांड
मुंबई के जुहू में 18 अक्टूबर को अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुए हमले को लेकर ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने इस घटना की निंदा की।
HighLights
जुहू में टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई गोलीबारी
AICWA ने की गैंगस्टरों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग
पुलिस ने जांच के लिए 15 टीमें गठित कीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में 18 अक्टूबर को हुए हमले से अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) बाल-बाल बचे हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि शाम को कुछ बंदूकधारियों ने अभिनेता पर गोलियां चलाईं, हालांकि एक्टर सुरक्षित हैं।
जांच के लिए बनाई गईं 15 टीमें
एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, इस घटना में अभिनेता के ड्राइवर और एक ऑटो-रिक्शा चालक घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले की हर पहलू से जांच करने के लिए 15 टीमें बनाई गई हैं।
वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने की हमले की निंदा
इस घटना के बाद, 'ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन' ने एक्स पर एक बयान जारी किया। उन्होंने सरकार से 'गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई' करने की मांग की।
FWICE द्वारा जारी एक बयान में कहा कि आज टाइगर श्रॉफ, अगला कौन?"
इस बयान में आगे कहा गया, 'ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई गोलीबारी की घटना से स्तब्ध और बेहद दुखी है। इस घटना में एक व्यक्ति को गोली लग गई। टाइगर श्रॉफ, जिनकी जान इस हमले में आसानी से जा सकती थी, वे बाल-बाल बच गए।'
MEDIA RELEASE For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026 "Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped. This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said. Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God. AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. 2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. 3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. 4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. 5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. "Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added. Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Firing | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @DGPMaharashtra | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 18, 2026
अपने बयान में, उन्होंने सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, कपिल शर्मा के कैफे और रोहित शेट्टी जैसी हस्तियों पर हुए अन्य हमलों का भी जिक्र किया। उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'जब मुंबई के बीचों-बीच कोई सेलिब्रिटी सुरक्षित नहीं है, तो एक आम मुंबईकर खुद को कैसे सुरक्षित महसूस कर सकता है?'
AICWA ने कहा कि सरकार और पुलिस इन हमलों को रोकने और बॉलीवुड के लोगों की सुरक्षा करने में नाकाम रही हैं, और इस इंडस्ट्री को वास्तविक सुरक्षा की जरूरत है। इसी को देखते हुए AICWA ने पांच डिमांड रखी हैं।
1) इन हमलों के पीछे मौजूद गैंगस्टरों के खिलाफ, उसी भाषा में सबसे सख्त कार्रवाई करें जिसे वे समझते हैं।
2) गोली चलाने वालों और उन्हें आदेश देने वालों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करें, और जबरन वसूली (एक्सटॉर्शन) के नेटवर्क को तोड़ें।
3) फिल्म हस्तियों और उनके परिवारों को पर्याप्त सुरक्षा और संरक्षण दें।
4) इन हमलों को रोकने में बार-बार मिली विफलता के लिए जवाबदेही तय करें।
5) मुंबई के नागरिकों और फिल्म जगत का कानून-व्यवस्था पर भरोसा फिर से बहाल करें।
टाइगर ने फाइरिंग को लेकर अभी तक कोई स्टेटमेंट जारी नहीं की है।
यह भी पढ़ें- 'मैंने वहां खून के धब्बे...'Tiger Shroff पर अटैक के समय वहीं मौजूद थे करण वीर मेहरा, ठीक पीछे थी एक्टर की गाड़ी
यह भी पढ़ें- Tiger Shroff Firing: हमले के बाद भागती हुई पहुंचीं एक्स- गर्लफ्रेंड Disha Patani, चेहरे पर दिखी उदासी