आज टाइगर, कल कौन? AICWA ने टाइगर श्रॉफ पर गोली चलाने वालों के खिलाफ की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग, रखी पांच डिमांड

MEDIA RELEASE For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026 "Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped. This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said. Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God. AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. 2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. 3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. 4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. 5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. "Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added. Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Firing | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @DGPMaharashtra | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta |