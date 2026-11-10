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Ramayana में लड़ाई के बाद रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखुन? हैरान कर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह

By Ekta Gupta Edited By: Ekta Gupta
Published: Tue, 10 Nov 2026 08:58 PM (IST)

नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लीजेंड' में रावण और जटायु के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर के बाद आखिर रावण, जटायु का नाखुन अपने पास क्यों रख लेता है।

'रामायण' से रावण-जटायु का युद्ध हुआ वायरल

'रामायण' से रावण-जटायु का युद्ध हुआ वायरल

HighLights

  1. 'रामायण' से रावण-जटायु का युद्ध हुआ वायरल

  2. रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखुन

  3. अनुपम खेर ने दी जटायु को आवाज 

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लीजेंड' के सबसे यादगार पलों में से एक है- रावण और जटायु का युद्ध। बूढ़े होने के बावजूद जटायु, लंकापति रावण का डटकर सामना करते हैं और उसे माता सीता का अपहरण करने से रोकने की कोशिश करते हैं। लेकिन दर्शकों का ध्यान सिर्फ इस लड़ाई ने ही नहीं खींचा है, बल्कि उस घटना ने भी खींचा है जो रावण इस लड़ाई के अंत में करता है।

क्या आपने गौर किया कि रावण लड़ाई के आखिर में जटायू के पैर का एक नाखून अपने पास रख लेता है? अगर नहीं तो आइए जानते हैं आखिर रावण (यश) ऐसा क्यों करता है? क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह?

रावण ने तोड़ा जटायु का नाखून

युद्ध के दौरान, जटायु अपने तीखे पंजों से रावण का सिर काटने में सफल हो जाता है। रावण, जिसके पास अपना सिर फिर से उगा लेने की शक्ति है, जल्द ही ठीक हो जाता है और फिर भयानक हमला करता है। अंत में, वह जटायु का एक पंख काट देता है, जिससे वह बुरी तरह घायल हो जाता है। जब जटायु नीचे गिरता है, तो रावण उसका एक नाखून तोड़ लेता है और उसे अपने पास रख लेता है।


जटायु का नाखून किस बात का प्रतीक हैं?

रावण (Yash) के साथ जटायु की लड़ाई बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि इससे पता चलता है कि वह कोई साधारण पक्षी नहीं था। बूढ़ा होने के बावजूद, जब वह सीता का अपहरण होते देखता है, तो वह पीछे हटने से इनकार कर देता है। वह रावण पर हमला करने के लिए अपनी चोंच, पंजों और शक्तिशाली पंखों का इस्तेमाल करता है, और यहां तक कि रावण का सिर काटने में भी सफल हो जाता है।

रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखून?

रावण, जो हमेशा दूसरों के डराने और अपनी बात मानने का आदी रहा है, उसके लिए एक बूढ़े पक्षी से घायल होना अपमान की बात है। जिस नाखून से उसे चोट लगी, उसे तोड़कर अपने पास रख लेना, शायद उस पल की याद को संजोकर रखने का उसका एक तरीका हो सकता है। यह उस विरोधी पर अपना नियंत्रण जताने का भी एक तरीका हो सकता है, जिसने उसे चुनौती देने की हिम्मत की।

jatayu (1)

इस हरकत को रावण के अहंकार के रूप में देखा जा सकता है। जटायु को हराने के बाद भी, वह बस वहां से चला नहीं जाता। वह उस पक्षी का एक हिस्सा अपने साथ ले लेता है जिसने उसे घायल किया था, मानो वह अपने अपमान की निशानी को अपने पास रखना चाहता हो।

क्या मूल कथा में ऐसा ही होता है?

अब सवाल ये है कि क्या मूल रामायण में सच में ऐसा होता है? दरअसल, जिस सीन में रावण जटायु का नाखून तोड़कर अपने पास रख लेता है, वह फिल्म में जोड़ा गया एक क्रिएटीव हिस्सा है। मूल वाल्मीकि रामायण में इसका कोई वर्णन नहीं है।

अनुपम खेर बने जटायु की आवाज

जटायु की आवाज दिग्गज अभिनेता अनुपम खेर बने हैं। जब राम घायल जटायु से मिलते हैं तो वह सीता मां के अपहरण का वाकया बताते हैं और फिर उनकी मृत्यु हो जाती है। यह सीन काफी इमोशनल है और दर्शकों ने इसकी काफी तारीफ की है।

anupam

तारीफ पर अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) ने सबका आभार जताया है और कहा कि फिल्म को मिले रिस्पॉन्स से वे बेहद भावुक हो गए। उन्होंने इसे एक गर्व का पल बताया और रामायण (Ramayana) की पूरी टीम को शुभकामनाएं दीं।

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