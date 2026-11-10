Ramayana में लड़ाई के बाद रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखुन? हैरान कर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह
नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लीजेंड' में रावण और जटायु के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर के बाद आखिर रावण, जटायु का नाखुन अपने पास क्यों रख लेता है।
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'रामायण' से रावण-जटायु का युद्ध हुआ वायरल
रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखुन
अनुपम खेर ने दी जटायु को आवाज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण: राइज ऑफ अ लीजेंड' के सबसे यादगार पलों में से एक है- रावण और जटायु का युद्ध। बूढ़े होने के बावजूद जटायु, लंकापति रावण का डटकर सामना करते हैं और उसे माता सीता का अपहरण करने से रोकने की कोशिश करते हैं। लेकिन दर्शकों का ध्यान सिर्फ इस लड़ाई ने ही नहीं खींचा है, बल्कि उस घटना ने भी खींचा है जो रावण इस लड़ाई के अंत में करता है।
क्या आपने गौर किया कि रावण लड़ाई के आखिर में जटायू के पैर का एक नाखून अपने पास रख लेता है? अगर नहीं तो आइए जानते हैं आखिर रावण (यश) ऐसा क्यों करता है? क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह?
रावण ने तोड़ा जटायु का नाखून
युद्ध के दौरान, जटायु अपने तीखे पंजों से रावण का सिर काटने में सफल हो जाता है। रावण, जिसके पास अपना सिर फिर से उगा लेने की शक्ति है, जल्द ही ठीक हो जाता है और फिर भयानक हमला करता है। अंत में, वह जटायु का एक पंख काट देता है, जिससे वह बुरी तरह घायल हो जाता है। जब जटायु नीचे गिरता है, तो रावण उसका एक नाखून तोड़ लेता है और उसे अपने पास रख लेता है।
The Story of Jatayu: A Lesson in Courage, Dharma and Standing Up for What Is Right. Last night I watched Ramayana. One of the most powerful scenes in the Ramayana movie is the battle between Jatayu and Ravana. But beyond the fight itself, there is a profound lesson that every one of us must learn. Jatayu knew he could not defeat Ravana. He knew that the one standing before him was the mighty king of Lanka, a conqueror of the three worlds. He knew the odds were completely against him. Yet, he chose to fight. There is something even more profound about this sacrifice. Vultures are known for their exceptionally long lifespans. Jatayu could have chosen to preserve his life, stay away from the danger and continue living. But he chose to fight, even at the cost of his life. He chose a meaningful death over a meaningless existence. Why? Because he knew that standing by and watching evil unfold was not an option. He fought with everything he had, not because he was certain of victory, but because he knew that doing nothing would be a greater defeat. He fought until his last breath, hoping to meet Lord Rama and tell him that he had tried, that he had not given up, and that he had done everything within his power to stop Ravana. And that is what makes Jatayu immortal. Jatayu is not remembered because he won the battle. He is remembered because he had the courage to fight a battle he knew he might not win. Life will often put us in situations where the forces against us are far stronger. The odds may be unfair, the opponent may be powerful, and victory may seem impossible. But does that mean we surrender? Does that mean we become silent spectators to injustice? No. Jatayu teaches us that the outcome does not always define the greatness of a fight. Sometimes, the courage to stand up, the willingness to resist injustice, and the determination to fight for what is right matter far more than the result. You may not always win. You may even lose everything in the process. But never let the fear of defeat make you a silent spectator to wrongdoing. Stand for Dharma. Stand against evil. Stand up for what is right, even when you stand alone. Because history does not always remember those who won. Sometimes, it remembers those who refused to surrender. Jatayu was not just a character in the Ramayana. He was a lesson, a symbol of courage, and a reminder for every generation that the fight for righteousness is worth fighting, irrespective of the odds. Victory is not always about defeating evil. Sometimes, it is about refusing to let evil go unchallenged. That is Jatayu. That is Dharma. Review: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 💫 #RamayanaMovie #Ramayan #Diwali #HappyDiwali #jatayu #Ravan #RamayanaReview— محمد طارق🇮🇳 (@itsme_tarique) November 8, 2026
जटायु का नाखून किस बात का प्रतीक हैं?
रावण (Yash) के साथ जटायु की लड़ाई बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि इससे पता चलता है कि वह कोई साधारण पक्षी नहीं था। बूढ़ा होने के बावजूद, जब वह सीता का अपहरण होते देखता है, तो वह पीछे हटने से इनकार कर देता है। वह रावण पर हमला करने के लिए अपनी चोंच, पंजों और शक्तिशाली पंखों का इस्तेमाल करता है, और यहां तक कि रावण का सिर काटने में भी सफल हो जाता है।
रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखून?
रावण, जो हमेशा दूसरों के डराने और अपनी बात मानने का आदी रहा है, उसके लिए एक बूढ़े पक्षी से घायल होना अपमान की बात है। जिस नाखून से उसे चोट लगी, उसे तोड़कर अपने पास रख लेना, शायद उस पल की याद को संजोकर रखने का उसका एक तरीका हो सकता है। यह उस विरोधी पर अपना नियंत्रण जताने का भी एक तरीका हो सकता है, जिसने उसे चुनौती देने की हिम्मत की।
इस हरकत को रावण के अहंकार के रूप में देखा जा सकता है। जटायु को हराने के बाद भी, वह बस वहां से चला नहीं जाता। वह उस पक्षी का एक हिस्सा अपने साथ ले लेता है जिसने उसे घायल किया था, मानो वह अपने अपमान की निशानी को अपने पास रखना चाहता हो।
क्या मूल कथा में ऐसा ही होता है?
अब सवाल ये है कि क्या मूल रामायण में सच में ऐसा होता है? दरअसल, जिस सीन में रावण जटायु का नाखून तोड़कर अपने पास रख लेता है, वह फिल्म में जोड़ा गया एक क्रिएटीव हिस्सा है। मूल वाल्मीकि रामायण में इसका कोई वर्णन नहीं है।
अनुपम खेर बने जटायु की आवाज
जटायु की आवाज दिग्गज अभिनेता अनुपम खेर बने हैं। जब राम घायल जटायु से मिलते हैं तो वह सीता मां के अपहरण का वाकया बताते हैं और फिर उनकी मृत्यु हो जाती है। यह सीन काफी इमोशनल है और दर्शकों ने इसकी काफी तारीफ की है।
तारीफ पर अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) ने सबका आभार जताया है और कहा कि फिल्म को मिले रिस्पॉन्स से वे बेहद भावुक हो गए। उन्होंने इसे एक गर्व का पल बताया और रामायण (Ramayana) की पूरी टीम को शुभकामनाएं दीं।
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