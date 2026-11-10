Ramayana में लड़ाई के बाद रावण ने क्यों रखा जटायु का नाखुन? हैरान कर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह

The Story of Jatayu: A Lesson in Courage, Dharma and Standing Up for What Is Right. Last night I watched Ramayana. One of the most powerful scenes in the Ramayana movie is the battle between Jatayu and Ravana. But beyond the fight itself, there is a profound lesson that every one of us must learn. Jatayu knew he could not defeat Ravana. He knew that the one standing before him was the mighty king of Lanka, a conqueror of the three worlds. He knew the odds were completely against him. Yet, he chose to fight. There is something even more profound about this sacrifice. Vultures are known for their exceptionally long lifespans. Jatayu could have chosen to preserve his life, stay away from the danger and continue living. But he chose to fight, even at the cost of his life. He chose a meaningful death over a meaningless existence. Why? Because he knew that standing by and watching evil unfold was not an option. He fought with everything he had, not because he was certain of victory, but because he knew that doing nothing would be a greater defeat. He fought until his last breath, hoping to meet Lord Rama and tell him that he had tried, that he had not given up, and that he had done everything within his power to stop Ravana. And that is what makes Jatayu immortal. Jatayu is not remembered because he won the battle. He is remembered because he had the courage to fight a battle he knew he might not win. Life will often put us in situations where the forces against us are far stronger. The odds may be unfair, the opponent may be powerful, and victory may seem impossible. But does that mean we surrender? Does that mean we become silent spectators to injustice? No. Jatayu teaches us that the outcome does not always define the greatness of a fight. Sometimes, the courage to stand up, the willingness to resist injustice, and the determination to fight for what is right matter far more than the result. You may not always win. You may even lose everything in the process. But never let the fear of defeat make you a silent spectator to wrongdoing. Stand for Dharma. Stand against evil. Stand up for what is right, even when you stand alone. Because history does not always remember those who won. Sometimes, it remembers those who refused to surrender. Jatayu was not just a character in the Ramayana. He was a lesson, a symbol of courage, and a reminder for every generation that the fight for righteousness is worth fighting, irrespective of the odds. Victory is not always about defeating evil. Sometimes, it is about refusing to let evil go unchallenged. That is Jatayu. That is Dharma. Review: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 💫 #RamayanaMovie #Ramayan #Diwali #HappyDiwali #jatayu #Ravan #RamayanaReview