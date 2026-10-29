लोहे की रॉड और हथौड़े लेकर पहुंचे नकाबपोश, जामिया में तोड़फोड़; स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम कैंसिल
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में छात्रसंघ बहाली की मांग को लेकर छात्रों की भूख हड़ताल 17वें दिन भी जारी रही, जिसमें ...और पढ़ें
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छात्रसंघ बहाली को लेकर जामिया में 17वें दिन भी भूख हड़ताल।
विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने छात्रों पर परिसर में तोड़फोड़ का आरोप लगाया।
छात्रसंघ चुनाव की लिखित मांग पर अड़े, स्थापना दिवस रद्द।
जागरण संवाददाता, दक्षिणी दिल्ली। जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में छात्रसंघ बहाल करने की मांग को लेकर 17वें दिन भी छात्रों की भूख हड़ताल जारी रही। बुधवार को शिक्षकों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल व छात्रों में आठवें दौर की बातचीत हुई।
छात्रों ने साफ किया कि छात्रसंघ का ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर 20 दिसंबर तक स्वीकृत किया जाए। इसके 15 दिनों के भीतर तिथि घोषित कर पांच फरवरी 2027 तक चुनाव की सारी प्रक्रिया पूरी करा दी जाए।
छात्रों ने बयान जारी कर बताया पहले तो हमें मांगों पर दोबारा विचार करने को कहा गया, जिसे खारिज कर दिया गया। इसके बाद देर शाम फोन पर मांगें मान लेने की बात कही गई, पर छात्र लिखित आदेश मिलने पर अड़े रहे।
इधर, जामिया प्रशासन ने मंगलवार रात परिसर में तोड़फोड़ किए जाने को लेकर आंदोलनकारी छात्रों व स्थानीय समूहों पर आरोप लगाया।
छात्रसंघ चुनाव पांच फरवरी तक कराने की मांग
जामिया की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक परिसर की दीवारों पर हमले और तोड़फोड़ की सूचना मिलने के बाद प्राक्टोरियल टीम और शिक्षक मौके पर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने देखा कि गेट और दीवारों को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है।
Jamia Millia Islamia Press Release Jamia Millia Islamia Subjected to Widespread Vandalism through the Night of October 27 New Delhi, October 28, 2026 Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) expresses profound shock, dismay, and deep concern over the widespread vandalism, destruction of university property, and serious security breaches reported throughout the night of October 27. On receiving reports of attacks on university walls, the Proctorial team and JMI teachers rushed to the campus to find that groups of protesting students along with locals had vandalized university gates and walls, brought down Gate No. 4 C, pelted stones, damaged CCTV control room, cameras, and disrupted their connections. A group of masked protesters also reportedly reached the university’s Boys’ Hostels in an attempt to mobilize additional support. Videos showing extensive damage to university property, posted by protesting students themselves, have been circulating widely on social media, leaving members of the university community deeply distressed and outraged. Particularly disturbing is the stark contradiction between the protesting students’ engagement in negotiations with committee members and JMI teachers (yesterday evening being the 7th such attempt by the university administration to hold dialogue) and the acts of vandalism that began on campus shortly thereafter. Equally deplorable is the fact that women faculty members, wardens, and provosts were threatened when they attempted to reason with the female protesters. Such conduct is not only unacceptable but also undermines and goes against the very spirit of dialogue and peaceful protest. The incidents of last night follow a week of repeated instances of university gates and boundary walls being scaled, damaged, and broken. However, the magnitude, speed, and intensity of the destruction witnessed on the night of October 27 have raised serious concerns. Videos, CCTV footage, and social media posts indicate that heavy iron rods, hammers, and other tools were used to cause extensive damage to university infrastructure, even as the university has shifted to the online mode as notified on October 24, 2026. Waking up to visuals of the destruction, members of the teaching faculty and non-teaching staff have expressed their utter dismay at the events that unfolded through the night. The reported acts of vandalism have raised grave concerns about the safety and security of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff. The university’s infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, as well as its security systems, entrances, and exits, are essential to maintaining a safe and secure environment on campus. Any damage to these facilities not only causes significant physical loss with huge financial implications but also compromises the security and well-being of the entire university community. -----— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) October 28, 2026
प्रशासन ने दावा किया कि नकाबपोश प्रदर्शनकारियों का एक समूह दूसरे लोगों को प्रदर्शन में शामिल करने के लिए ब्वायज हॉस्टल तक भी पहुंच गया था।
प्रशासन के मुताबिक 27 अक्टूबर की रात जिस बड़े पैमाने पर और तेजी से तोड़फोड़ हुई, उसने सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।
प्रशासन ने दावा किया कि वीडियो, सीसीटीवी फुटेज और इंटरनेट मीडिया पोस्ट से पता चलता है कि गेट व दीवार को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए लोहे की मोटी छड़ों, हथौड़ों और दूसरे औजारों का इस्तेमाल किया गया।
महिला शिक्षकों को धमकाने का भी आरोप
विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि महिला फैकल्टी सदस्यों, वार्डन और प्रोवोस्ट ने जब महिला आंदोलनकारियों को समझाने की कोशिश की, तो उन्हें धमकियां दी गईं।
उधर, विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी के जामिया पहुंचने की चर्चा रही, लेकिन शाम तक वह नहीं पहुंचे। इस दौरान एनएसयूआई के जामिया अध्यक्ष फैजान को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। गौरतलब है कि तीन छात्र एबिन, रेहान व अबुजर हड़ताल कर रहे हैं।
स्थापना दिवस पर नहीं होगा कोई आयोजन
-जामिया के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि गुरुवार को जामिया का 106वां स्थापना दिवस है। तालीमी मेला रद्द हो चुका है। कोविड जैसी स्थितियों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो पिछले 100 साल से ज्यादा वक्त में कभी स्थापना दिवस का प्रोग्राम रद नहीं हुआ है।
पिछले वर्ष छह दिन का प्रोग्राम हुआ था। इस वर्ष चार दिन के आयोजन की तैयारियां हो रहीं थीं। यह छात्रों का ही आयोजन है और वे ही इसे होने नहीं दे रहे हैं।
बता दें कि जामिया प्रशासन ने 24 अक्टूबर को जारी नोटिस के जरिए पहले ही क्लास को ऑनलाइन मोड में चलाने का फैसला किया था, जो आठ नवंबर तक के लिए लागू है।
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