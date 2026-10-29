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लोहे की रॉड और हथौड़े लेकर पहुंचे नकाबपोश, जामिया में तोड़फोड़; स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम कैंसिल

By Rais Rais Edited By: Kushagra Mishra
Published: Thu, 29 Oct 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में छात्रसंघ बहाली की मांग को लेकर छात्रों की भूख हड़ताल 17वें दिन भी जारी रही, जिसमें ...और पढ़ें

जामिया के पास से एनएसयूआइ के जामिया अध्यक्ष फैजान को हिरासत में लेकर जाती पुलिस। जागरण

जामिया के पास से एनएसयूआइ के जामिया अध्यक्ष फैजान को हिरासत में लेकर जाती पुलिस। जागरण

HighLights

  1. छात्रसंघ बहाली को लेकर जामिया में 17वें दिन भी भूख हड़ताल।

  2. विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने छात्रों पर परिसर में तोड़फोड़ का आरोप लगाया।

  3. छात्रसंघ चुनाव की लिखित मांग पर अड़े, स्थापना दिवस रद्द।

जागरण संवाददाता, दक्षिणी दिल्ली। जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में छात्रसंघ बहाल करने की मांग को लेकर 17वें दिन भी छात्रों की भूख हड़ताल जारी रही। बुधवार को शिक्षकों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल व छात्रों में आठवें दौर की बातचीत हुई।

छात्रों ने साफ किया कि छात्रसंघ का ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर 20 दिसंबर तक स्वीकृत किया जाए। इसके 15 दिनों के भीतर तिथि घोषित कर पांच फरवरी 2027 तक चुनाव की सारी प्रक्रिया पूरी करा दी जाए।

छात्रों ने बयान जारी कर बताया पहले तो हमें मांगों पर दोबारा विचार करने को कहा गया, जिसे खारिज कर दिया गया। इसके बाद देर शाम फोन पर मांगें मान लेने की बात कही गई, पर छात्र लिखित आदेश मिलने पर अड़े रहे।

इधर, जामिया प्रशासन ने मंगलवार रात परिसर में तोड़फोड़ किए जाने को लेकर आंदोलनकारी छात्रों व स्थानीय समूहों पर आरोप लगाया।

Jamia

छात्रसंघ चुनाव पांच फरवरी तक कराने की मांग

जामिया की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक परिसर की दीवारों पर हमले और तोड़फोड़ की सूचना मिलने के बाद प्राक्टोरियल टीम और शिक्षक मौके पर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने देखा कि गेट और दीवारों को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है।

प्रशासन ने दावा किया कि नकाबपोश प्रदर्शनकारियों का एक समूह दूसरे लोगों को प्रदर्शन में शामिल करने के लिए ब्वायज हॉस्टल तक भी पहुंच गया था।

प्रशासन के मुताबिक 27 अक्टूबर की रात जिस बड़े पैमाने पर और तेजी से तोड़फोड़ हुई, उसने सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।

प्रशासन ने दावा किया कि वीडियो, सीसीटीवी फुटेज और इंटरनेट मीडिया पोस्ट से पता चलता है कि गेट व दीवार को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए लोहे की मोटी छड़ों, हथौड़ों और दूसरे औजारों का इस्तेमाल किया गया।

महिला शिक्षकों को धमकाने का भी आरोप

विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि महिला फैकल्टी सदस्यों, वार्डन और प्रोवोस्ट ने जब महिला आंदोलनकारियों को समझाने की कोशिश की, तो उन्हें धमकियां दी गईं।

उधर, विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी के जामिया पहुंचने की चर्चा रही, लेकिन शाम तक वह नहीं पहुंचे। इस दौरान एनएसयूआई के जामिया अध्यक्ष फैजान को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। गौरतलब है कि तीन छात्र एबिन, रेहान व अबुजर हड़ताल कर रहे हैं।

स्थापना दिवस पर नहीं होगा कोई आयोजन

-जामिया के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि गुरुवार को जामिया का 106वां स्थापना दिवस है। तालीमी मेला रद्द हो चुका है। कोविड जैसी स्थितियों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो पिछले 100 साल से ज्यादा वक्त में कभी स्थापना दिवस का प्रोग्राम रद नहीं हुआ है।

पिछले वर्ष छह दिन का प्रोग्राम हुआ था। इस वर्ष चार दिन के आयोजन की तैयारियां हो रहीं थीं। यह छात्रों का ही आयोजन है और वे ही इसे होने नहीं दे रहे हैं।

बता दें कि जामिया प्रशासन ने 24 अक्टूबर को जारी नोटिस के जरिए पहले ही क्लास को ऑनलाइन मोड में चलाने का फैसला किया था, जो आठ नवंबर तक के लिए लागू है।

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यह भी पढ़ें- जामिया मिल्लिया में बढ़ा तनाव, छात्रों ने खुद को पॉलीटेक्निक में किया बंद; कुलगुरु आवास की सुरक्षा बढ़ी