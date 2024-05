Delhi News: दिल्ली में विवेक विहार के बाद कृष्णा नगर इलाके में लगी भीषण आग, तीन की मौत; 10 घायल

डॉक्टर हेडगेवार अस्पताल में इनका इलाज चल रहा है। मृतकों की पहचान प्रमिला 60 साल, केशव शर्मा 30 साल और अंजू शर्मा 40 साल के रूप में हुई है।

#UPDATE | Three people died and three were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, at around 2 am today. Seven people were rescued safely by the DFS unit.

All three injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment.