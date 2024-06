To the person who is a perfect blend of affinity, humility and simplicity.

THE MAN who leads by example.

A leader who nurtures leaders.

Happiest birthday my papa ♥️

Love you infinity ♾️ @laluprasadrjd @yadavtejashwi @RJDforIndia @RahulGandhi @yadavakhilesh @RabriDeviRJD pic.twitter.com/XmpsZV30Ju— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 10, 2024