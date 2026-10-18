ChatGPT से ऐसे बनाएं डांडिया लुक वाली शानदार तस्वीरें, न फेस बदलेगा न स्किन टोन 

टेक्नोलॉजी डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। नवरात्रि में डांडिया नाइट के दौरान हर कोई अपनी सुंदर ड्रेस और जबरदस्त लुक को तस्वीरों में कैप्चर करना चाहता है। इसके लिए कुछ लोग तो अच्छे कैमरे भी साथ लेकर जाते हैं। हालांकि ऐसे में सही लाइटिंग और खूबसूरत बैकग्राउंड मिलना काफी मुश्किल हो जाता है, लेकिन अगर आपको इन सबके बिना ही प्रोफेशनल और अट्रैक्टिव फोटो मिल जाए, तो कैसा रहेगा?

जी हां, अब आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस यानी AI की मदद से आप ऐसा आसानी से कर सकते हैं। आप अपने स्मार्टफोन से ही ऐसी तस्वीरें बना सकते हैं, जिनमें ट्रेडिशनल गुजराती आउटफिट, रंग-बिरंगी लाइट्स और डांडिया नाइट का शानदार माहौल दिखाई देगा। खास बात ये है कि इसके लिए आपको किसी फोटो स्टूडियो जाने या महंगे कैमरे की भी जरूरत नहीं है। चलिए जानते हैं कैसे बनाएं ऐसी फोटो...

डांडिया लुक वाली फोटो कैसे बनाएं? सबसे पहले अपनी एक क्लियर फोटो ChatGPT जैसे AI टूल पर अपलोड करें।

इसके बाद AI आपकी तस्वीर को मनचाहे डांडिया लुक में बदल सकता है।

आप अपनी पसंद के कपड़े, जूलरी, पोज और बैकग्राउंड भी चुन सकते हैं।

नीचे बनाए गए किसी भी एक प्रॉम्प्ट को फोटो के साथ पेस्ट करें।

ऐसे आपकी एक डांडिया लुक वाली फोटो बन जाएगी। Prompt 1 Create a photorealistic portrait of the person in the reference photo wearing an elegant emerald-green and gold Gujarati Chaniya Choli with mirror work, oxidized silver jewelry, jhumkas, maang tikka, and bangles. The person holds decorated Dandiya sticks at a beautifully lit festive venue with warm fairy lights and golden bokeh. Professional fashion photography, realistic fabric details, cinematic lighting, 85mm portrait lens. Face preservation: Keep the exact original face, facial features, skin tone, eyes, nose, lips, and face shape unchanged. No face replacement or artificial beautification.

Prompt 2 Create a realistic festive photograph of the reference person dancing in a vibrant blue, maroon, and orange Chaniya Choli with mirror work, sequins, silver jewelry, and colorful bangles. The person holds two decorated Dandiya sticks at a lively outdoor Navratri event filled with dancers and colorful lights. Natural movement, sharp focus, realistic textures, professional event photography. Face preservation: Maintain the person's exact identity and natural facial details from the reference photo. Change only the outfit, pose, and background.