#WATCH | NSA Ajit Doval attends 21st BSF Investiture Ceremony and delivers Rustamji Memorial Lecture in Delhi

"...2-3 days ago, there was a series of missile attacks on Israel from Iran. Out of 1500 missiles, 99% missiles were stopped. It is only 2-3 that could hit. That is the… pic.twitter.com/SaxN7RLMWr— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024