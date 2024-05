Sara Tendulkar Education: सारा तेंदुलकर ने लंदन में लहराया परचम, गर्व से झूमे सचिन; शेयर किया VIDEO

It was a beautiful day.

The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL’s Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition.

As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 24, 2024