जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिसकर्मी पर हमला, AK-47 छीन कर भागे 2 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक पुलिस कर्मी पर हमला कर आतंकियों ने उससे AK-47 छीन ली।

श्रीनगर (एजेंसी)। जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों ने एक बार फिर पुलिस को निशाना बनाते हुए देर रात एक पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बेहद सुरक्षित माने जाने वाले शहर के तवी पुल के नजदीक चार संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला किया और फिर उसकी एके 47 राइफल लेकर फरार हो गए। घायल पुलिस कर्मी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

J&K: Two terrorists snatched AK-47 rifle from a Policeman in Jammu. Policeman injured, one terrorist arrested, other with rifle fled pic.twitter.com/No6XWeN6Ba

हमले के बाद तुरंत एक्शन में आई पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए एक आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए आतंकी का नाम मसूल अहमद मलिक है, जो शोपियां का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। पकड़े गए अातंकी के निशानदेही पर दूसरा अातंकी भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। घायल पुलिसकर्मी की पहचान मोहम्मद हनीफ के रूप में हुई है।

Jammu Policeman rifle snatched #UPDATE: One more person has been arrested on basis of the statement of the terrorist in custody