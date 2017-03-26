  • Subscribe
जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिसकर्मी पर हमला, AK-47 छीन कर भागे 2 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

Publish Date:Sun, 26 Mar 2017 01:20 PM (IST) | Updated Date:Sun, 26 Mar 2017 02:04 PM (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक पुलिस कर्मी पर हमला कर आतंकियों ने उससे AK-47 छीन ली।

श्रीनगर (एजेंसी)। जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों ने एक बार फिर पुलिस को निशाना बनाते हुए देर रात एक पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बेहद सुरक्षित माने जाने वाले शहर के तवी पुल के नजदीक चार संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला किया और फिर उसकी एके 47 राइफल लेकर फरार हो गए। घायल पुलिस कर्मी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

हमले के बाद तुरंत एक्शन में आई पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए एक आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए आतंकी का नाम मसूल अहमद मलिक है, जो शोपियां का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। पकड़े गए अातंकी के निशानदेही पर दूसरा अातंकी भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। घायल पुलिसकर्मी की पहचान मोहम्मद हनीफ के रूप में हुई है।
उधर, एक अन्य मामले में श्रीनगर के डीएसपी (जेल) अब्दुल भट्ट के वाहन को शरारती तत्वों द्वारा आग के हवाले कर दिया गया। आतंकियों ने बडगाम के चाडूरा में उनके परिजनों को धमकाया।

