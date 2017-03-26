जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिसकर्मी पर हमला, AK-47 छीन कर भागे 2 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

श्रीनगर (एजेंसी)। जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों ने एक बार फिर पुलिस को निशाना बनाते हुए देर रात एक पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बेहद सुरक्षित माने जाने वाले शहर के तवी पुल के नजदीक चार संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला किया और फिर उसकी एके 47 राइफल लेकर फरार हो गए। घायल पुलिस कर्मी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
J&K: Two terrorists snatched AK-47 rifle from a Policeman in Jammu. Policeman injured, one terrorist arrested, other with rifle fled pic.twitter.com/No6XWeN6Ba— ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017
Jammu Policeman rifle snatched #UPDATE: One more person has been arrested on basis of the statement of the terrorist in custody— ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017
J&K: Vehicle of DSP(Jail) Srinagar Abdul Bhat set ablaze, kin threatened by terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora pic.twitter.com/tiiGQUdu5V— ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017